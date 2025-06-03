Northern lights may be visible from these 13 US States tonight
Auroras may be visible from Alaska to Oregon as geomagnetic storm conditions start to wane.
Though geomagnetic activity is beginning to wane, the northern lights could still put on a show tonight (June 3).
Earth is still reverberating from not one but two coronal mass ejections (CMEs) that hit in the early hours of June 1 and late June 2, wreaking havoc on our magnetic field and triggering incredible auroras around the world.
Space weather forecasters from the U.K. Met Office predict there is still a slight chance of further strong (G3) geomagnetic storms, with minor (G1) and moderate (G2) intervals expected.
The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center predicts that the Kp index will peak at 4.67 over the next 24 hours. For an up-to-date breakdown of timings, check out NOAA's 3-day forecast. (Kp is a measurement of geomagnetic activity, with an index that ranges from 0 to 9; higher Kp indicates stronger auroral activity.)
You can also keep up with the latest forecasts and geomagnetic storm warnings with our aurora forecast live blog.
Where can I see the northern lights tonight?
In the U.S., Alaska has the highest chance of seeing the northern lights tonight. If predicted G3 storms are reached, auroras could be visible down to Illinois and Oregon, according to NOAA, though the chance for more G3 storms is slim.
Below we have listed all 13 states that appear either fully or in part above the possible view line for auroras tonight, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. They are ordered most likely to least likely based on their proximity to the center of the auroral oval and how much of each state is within or near the view line.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Remember, auroras can be fickle. Sometimes they can appear much farther south than predicted, and other times they barely show up at all. There are many conditions that have to align for the perfect show. It is possible that many more states could witness auroras tonight, or perhaps far fewer will.
States that could see auroras tonight
- Alaska
- Minnesota
- North Dakota
- Montana
- Wisconsin
- Michigan (Upper Peninsula)
- South Dakota
- Maine
- Vermont
- New Hampshire
- Idaho
- Washington
- Oregon
Northern Hemisphere aurora forecast courtesy of the Met Office
How can I see the northern lights from where I live?
If you live in one of the 13 states forecasted to have a chance of seeing the northern lights tonight, head to a north-facing vantage point as far away from light pollution as possible! The best time to look for auroras will be about 1 a.m. local time, as our window of darkness for observing the northern lights shrinks during summer months.
Use your mobile phone to scan the skies, as the camera is great at picking up faint auroras before your eyes spot them. This can help you pinpoint where in the sky you should be focusing your attention. But remember to keep an eye out elsewhere too as auroras can pop up in front, behind or even above you! Happy aurora hunting.
If you want to make sure you're all clued up on when to look for auroras download a space weather app that provides forecasts based on your location. One option I use is "My Aurora Forecast & Alerts," available for both iOS and Android. However, any similar app should work well. I also use the "Space Weather Live" app, which is available on iOS and Android, to get a deeper understanding of whether the current space weather conditions are favorable for aurora sightings.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.