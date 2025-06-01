Northern lights may be visible in these 23 US States tonight
Auroras may be visible from Alaska to Pennsylvania as Earth reverberates from the impact of a speedy solar storm.
Northern lights could put on an impressive show tonight (June 1) as ongoing geomagnetic storm conditions may push auroras farther south than usual, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Earth is currently reverberating from a speedy coronal mass ejection (CME) impact that struck in the early hours of June 1, wreaking havoc on our planet's magnetic field — great news for anyone hoping to see the northern lights.
Space weather forecasters from the U.K. Met Office predict frequent G1 to G2 level storming and occasional G3 and even G4 level storm intervals possible June 1-2.
Read more: Aurora alert: Ongoing powerful geomagnetic storm could spark more northern lights across the US tonight
The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center predicts that the Kp index will peak at 7.67 over the next 24 hours. For an up-to-date breakdown of timings, check out NOAA's 3-day forecast. (Kp is a measurement of geomagnetic activity, with an index that ranges from 0 to 9; higher Kp indicates stronger auroral activity.)
Aurora chasers, get those cameras charged, fingers crossed and your eyes firmly fixed on the skies! You can also keep up with the latest forecasts and geomagnetic storm warnings with our aurora forecast live blog.
Where can I see the northern lights tonight?
Alaska has the highest chance of seeing the northern lights tonight. If G3 or even G4 storm levels are reached, auroras could be visible at high-latitude states, including Michigan and Maine, according to NOAA.
Below, we have listed all 23 states that appear either fully or in part above the possible view line for auroras tonight according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. They are ordered most likely to least likely based on their proximity to the auroral oval's center and how much of each state is within or near the view line.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
But remember, auroras are fickle — sometimes they appear much farther south than predicted, and other times they barely show up at all. Many conditions have to align for the perfect display.
States that could see auroras tonight
- Alaska
- Montana
- North Dakota
- Minnesota
- Wisconsin
- Michigan
- South Dakota
- Vermont
- New Hampshire
- Maine
- Idaho
- Washington
- Oregon
- New York
- Massachusetts
- Connecticut
- Rhode Island
- Nebraska
- Iowa
- Wyoming
- Illinois
- Indianna
- Pennsylvania
Northern Hemisphere aurora forecast courtesy of the Met Office
How can I see the northern lights from where I live?
If you find yourself in one of the 23 states forecasted to have a chance of seeing the northern lights tonight, head to a north-facing vantage point as far away from light pollution as possible. But as we approach the summer solstice on June 20/21, the window of darkness for observing northern lights is shrinking; the early morning hours around 1 and 2 a.m. might be the best time to try and see the northern lights.
Interested in tracking space weather and knowing when and where to spot auroras? Download a space weather app that provides forecasts based on your location. One option I use is "My Aurora Forecast & Alerts," available for both iOS and Android. However, any similar app should work well. I also use the "Space Weather Live" app, which is available on iOS and Android, to get a deeper understanding of whether the current space weather conditions are favorable for aurora sightings.
Editor's note: If you snap a great picture of the northern or southern lights and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.