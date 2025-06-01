Northern lights may be visible in these 23 US States tonight

Northern lights could put on an impressive show tonight (June 1) as ongoing geomagnetic storm conditions may push auroras farther south than usual, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.



Earth is currently reverberating from a speedy coronal mass ejection (CME) impact that struck in the early hours of June 1, wreaking havoc on our planet's magnetic field — great news for anyone hoping to see the northern lights.

Space weather forecasters from the U.K. Met Office predict frequent G1 to G2 level storming and occasional G3 and even G4 level storm intervals possible June 1-2.

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center predicts that the Kp index will peak at 7.67 over the next 24 hours. For an up-to-date breakdown of timings, check out NOAA's 3-day forecast. (Kp is a measurement of geomagnetic activity, with an index that ranges from 0 to 9; higher Kp indicates stronger auroral activity.)

Aurora chasers, get those cameras charged, fingers crossed and your eyes firmly fixed on the skies! You can also keep up with the latest forecasts and geomagnetic storm warnings with our aurora forecast live blog.

Where can I see the northern lights tonight?

Tonight's aurora forecast map courtesy of NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. (Image credit: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center)

Alaska has the highest chance of seeing the northern lights tonight. If G3 or even G4 storm levels are reached, auroras could be visible at high-latitude states, including Michigan and Maine, according to NOAA.

Below, we have listed all 23 states that appear either fully or in part above the possible view line for auroras tonight according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. They are ordered most likely to least likely based on their proximity to the auroral oval's center and how much of each state is within or near the view line.

But remember, auroras are fickle — sometimes they appear much farther south than predicted, and other times they barely show up at all. Many conditions have to align for the perfect display.

States that could see auroras tonight

Alaska Montana North Dakota Minnesota Wisconsin Michigan South Dakota Vermont New Hampshire Maine Idaho Washington Oregon New York Massachusetts Connecticut Rhode Island Nebraska Iowa Wyoming Illinois Indianna Pennsylvania

Northern Hemisphere aurora forecast courtesy of the Met Office

How can I see the northern lights from where I live?

If you find yourself in one of the 23 states forecasted to have a chance of seeing the northern lights tonight, head to a north-facing vantage point as far away from light pollution as possible. But as we approach the summer solstice on June 20/21, the window of darkness for observing northern lights is shrinking; the early morning hours around 1 and 2 a.m. might be the best time to try and see the northern lights.

Interested in tracking space weather and knowing when and where to spot auroras? Download a space weather app that provides forecasts based on your location. One option I use is "My Aurora Forecast & Alerts," available for both iOS and Android. However, any similar app should work well. I also use the "Space Weather Live" app, which is available on iOS and Android, to get a deeper understanding of whether the current space weather conditions are favorable for aurora sightings.

