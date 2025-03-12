Total lunar eclipse March 2025 livestreams: Where to watch the 'Blood Moon' online for free

Here's how to watch all the total lunar eclipse action unfold live and online so you don't miss a second of the dramatic "Blood Moon" on March 13.

graphic showing the total lunar eclipse blood moon on the screen of a laptop with livestreaming text in the top right corner.
You can watch all the action of the total lunar eclipse unfold online for free. (Image credit: Created in Canva Pro by Daisy Dobrijevic)
Jump to:

A total lunar eclipse of March's Worm Moon is happening this week and you can watch it online for free.

Overnight, on March 13-14, the full moon will experience a total lunar eclipse that will be visible across the night side of Earth at the time of the eclipse, with North America in prime position for a spectacular show.

If you cannot watch the eclipse in person, lucky for you, there are several livestreams available online (weather permitting) for you to take in the Worm Moon lunar eclipse. We've listed some of our favorites below. You can also catch up with the latest lunar eclipse news and events with our lunar eclipse live blog.

Lunar eclipses occur when Earth is between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow across the lunar surface. During "totality," the moon moves through Earth's umbra, the dark center of its shadow, giving rise to the red-hued "Blood Moon". The lunar eclipse will reach its maximum phase, whereby the moon is fully obscured by Earth's deepest darkest shadow, the umbra, at 2:59 a.m. EDT (6:59 GMT) on March 14.

Timeanddate

Watch On

Timeanddate is hosting a livestream of the total lunar eclipse, beginning at 1 a.m. EDT (0500 GMT), March 14. Timeanddate also has a whole host of helpful eclipse resources, including interactive maps and specific times of each stage based on your viewing location.

The Virtual Telescope Project

Astronomer Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project is bringing together a whole team of astrophotographers poised and ready for the celestial show. The livesteam will begin at midnight (0400 GMT) on March 14 on the Virtual Telescope Project's WebTV.

"As in the past, the Virtual Telescope Project will partner with some great astro-imagers around the globe, to bring to you the stunning beauty of such a unique event," Masi wrote on their events page. "A wonderful example of cooperation through geographical borders!"

Adler Planetarium

Watch On

The Adler Planetarium is hosting a total lunar eclipse livestream beginning at 10 p.m. EDT (9 p.m. CDT or 0200 GMT), streamed live from the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Adler Planetarium's livestream will feature astronomy educators to talk all things lunar eclipse, provide live commentary, answer astronomical questions and offer up helpful tips for viewing the event yourself.

Griffith Observatory

Watch On

The Griffith Observatory in California is hosting an online broadcast of the total lunar eclipse from 11:50 p.m. to 6:05 a.m. EDT (8:50 p.m. to 3:05 a.m., PDT or 0350 to 1005 GMT).

Be sure not to miss our night sky tonight page and monthly skywatching calendar for more celestial events.

Editor's note: If you get a great picture of the moon during March's total lunar eclipse, and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Daisy Dobrijevic
Daisy Dobrijevic
Reference Editor

Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase! 

