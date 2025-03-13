A total lunar eclipse comes to North America tonight: Here's everything you need to know about the 'Blood Worm Moon'

The blood-red full Beaver Moon passes behind the Empire State Building during a total lunar eclipse on November 8, 2022.

The moon will turn red tonight for skywatchers across the U.S., but to see this total lunar eclipse unfold, you need to be in the right place at the right time.

The total lunar eclipse will happen overnight tonight (March 13-14) during March's full moon, with the maximum eclipse occurring at 2:59 a.m. EDT (6:59 GMT) on March 14. It is the first total lunar eclipse visible anywhere in the world since November 2022. and will also be the first of three happening between 2025 and 2026.

The total lunar eclipse will be fully visible across North America and most of South America, where totality will seen in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. Western Europe and parts of West Africa will catch totality at moonset. In New Zealand, the eclipse will be partially visible as the moon rises on March 14.

A map showing where the March 13-14, 2025, lunar eclipse will be visible. (Image credit: NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio)

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon line up such that Earth casts a shadow on the lunar surface. During "totality," the moon moves through Earth's umbra, the dark center of its shadow, giving rise to the red-hued "Blood Moon".

Totality phase timings across North America by time zone

2:26 to 3:31 a.m. EDT on Friday, March 14, 2025

1:26 to 2:31 a.m. CDT on Friday, March 14, 2025

12:26 to 1:31 a.m. MDT on Friday, March 14, 2025

11:26 p.m. PDT on Thursday, March 13, 2025, to 12:31 a.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025

10:26 p.m. to 11:31 p.m. AKDT on Thursday, March 13, 2025

8:26 p.m. to 9:31 p.m. HST on Thursday, March 13, 2025

All in all, from the beginning of the first glimpse of the penumbral phase to the very end, the lunar eclipse will last 6 hours and 3 minutes, according to TimeandDate .

Read more: What will happen during the total lunar eclipse of March 2025?

Timings of the total lunar eclipse in EDT. (Image credit: NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio)

Photographing the total lunar eclipse

Unlike a solar eclipse, which requires specialized solar viewing equipment and appropriate eye protection, a lunar eclipse is perfectly safe and easy to observe with the naked eye.

If you want to take a photograph of the lunar eclipse, you'll need the right gear, preparation and camera settings, though.

A DSLR or mirrorless camera is ideal, paired with either a wide-angle lens for landscape shots or a telephoto lens for close-ups. A sturdy tripod is essential to keep your shots steady, and using a remote shutter release or interval timer helps prevent camera shake. For sharp images, shoot in manual mode with a low ISO (100-200), an aperture of f/5.6 to f/8, and adjust the shutter speed depending on the eclipse phase — longer exposures for totality, shorter for brighter phases. Always focus manually on the moon's edge for clarity.

Don't forget to check the weather forecast ahead of time and use apps like PhotoPills to plan your shot. Bring extra batteries and memory cards, and if possible, use a star tracker to keep the moon centered.

Want more? You can find a more in depth explanation in our how to photograph a lunar eclipse guide.

