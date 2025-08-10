August full moon 2025 captivates skywatchers worldwide as Sturgeon Moon lights up the sky (photos)

The Sturgeon Moon imaged on Aug. 9 2025 rising over the rooftops of Istanbul, Turkey.

August's full moon, known as the 'Sturgeon Moon' made a splash when it leapt above the southern horizon on Aug. 9 earlier this week, illuminating the summer sky mere days before the peak of the Perseid meteor shower.

The Sturgeon Moon gets its name from the large lake fish that were once abundant around this time of year and which served as an important source of food for several Native American tribes. It's also sometimes known as the 'Red Moon' , on account of the ruddy hue it has been known to adopt in the summer haze, while the Anishinaabe people of the Great Lakes knew it as the 'Ricing Moon' and used it as a sign that it was time to bring in the harvest.

Each full moon is a spectacular sight to the naked eye and a prized target for astrophotographers worldwide, who bent their knowledge and skill to the task of capturing the majesty of August's fully-lit lunar disk.

Some photographers aimed their lenses at the moon during moonrise, capturing its dramatic yellow-orange glow as Earth's atmosphere scattered the bluer wavelengths of sunlight in a process known as Rayleigh Scattering. Others snapped the moon as it tracked a low path through the summer sky, recording spectacular detail on the lunar surface, while lining up impressive shots that blended the ancient and the new in a single frame.

Read on to see a selection of some of the best August full moon photos from around the world.

The August 2025 full Sturgeon Moon in pictures

This stunning view of the full Sturgeon Moon suspended between New York's iconic skyscrapers was taken by Nazli Zeynep Karabulut on the night of Aug. 9, as the lunar disk rose over New York and was temporarily speared by the point of the Empire State Building.

August's full moon is pictured rising over the Manhattan skyline. (Image credit: Photo by Nazli Zeynep Karabulut/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Ismael Adnan Yaqoob captured the moon thousands of miles from New York as it drifted close to the lights of an amusement park in the city of Mosul, Iraq on the same night (Aug. 9).

The full Sturgeon Moon seen rising from an amusement park in Iraq. (Image credit: Photo by Ismael Adnan Yaqoob/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This stunningly detailed high-contrast view of the lunar disk was captured on Aug. 9 by Tayfun Coskun as the moon hung above Mt. Hamilton in San Jose, California. Dark lunar seas can be seen scarring the lunar surface alongside sweeping mountain ranges and prominent impact sites, including the majestic form of Tycho Crater, which dominates the lower region of the moon's disk.

A detailed shot of the moon taken by Tayfun Coskun in August 2025. (Image credit: Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Photographer Riccardo De Luca captured a beautiful shot of the orange-red Sturgeon Moon as it rose above the historic Colosseum in Rome, with the towering Arch of Titus illuminated to the right of the image.

The full moon is pictured rising above the Colosseum in Rome. (Image credit: Photo by Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Isa Terli's moody composition featured a potent mix of the old and the new by capturing the red form of the rising Sturgeon Moon as it hung between the supports of the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey.

The August 2025 full moon seen rising between the supports of the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey. (Image credit: Photo by Isa Terli/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This image of the yellow full moon rising near the ancient temple of Poseidon in southern Greece was captured on Aug. 9, by photographer Costas Baltas, close to the city of Athens.

A yellow full moon pictured rising next to the Temple of Poseidon near Athens. (Image credit: Photo by Costas Baltas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A spotlight shone from the tip of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, appears to pick out the orange form of the rising Sturgeon Moon in this dramatic composition by Mustafa Yalcin, also taken on Aug. 9.

The full moon caught in a spotlight shone from the pinnacle of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. (Image credit: Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Lorenzo Di Cola snapped a shot of the lunar disk rising over the ruins of Rocca Calascio on Aug. 8, in the runup to the full moon from the Province of L'Aquila, Abruzzo in Italy.

An orange moon is pictured rising above the ruined castle Rocca Calascio in Italy. (Image credit: Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Photographer Yasin Akgul captured the Sturgeon Moon warped by atmospheric disturbance on Aug. 9, as it loomed above the rooftops of Istanbul, Turkey, close to the famous Galata Tower.

The Sturgeon Moon imaged on Aug. 9 2025 rising over the rooftops of Istanbul, Turkey. (Image credit: Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP) (Photo by YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images)

Faisal Bashir took a stunningly detailed shot of the lunar disk on Aug. 8, ahead of the full moon phase, framed by the delicate silhouettes of overhanging leaves.

The August moon captured a day before its full moon phase in the sky over Kashmir. (Image credit: Photo by Faisal Bashir/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Photographer Max Guliani also posted a series of impressive moonrise shots to his X account, showing the full lunar disk looming large between the iconic skyscrapers of midtown Manhattan.

The Full Sturgeon Moon rising over Midtown Manhattan from across the Hudson River #NYC pic.twitter.com/ycZph4faFOAugust 9, 2025

Gary Hershorn, meanwhile, lined up a slew of shots that featured the full moon resplendent alongside the Statue of Liberty, including one well-timed composition that captured a passenger jet traversing the lunar disk.

The full Sturgeon Moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, Saturday evening #newyorkcity #nyc #newyork #statueofliberty #fullmoon #moon #SturgeonMoon @statueellisfdn pic.twitter.com/kBkIP40g8xAugust 10, 2025

While there's no doubt that August's Sturgeon Moon put on a dramatic show, next month's full moon phase is set to be even more spectacular. Sept. 7-8 will see a total lunar eclipse sweep over the surface of Earth's natural satellite, temporarily transforming it into a red "blood moon" for skywatchers in Asia, Australia, Europe and Africa. You can keep up with all the lunar eclipse action with our lunar eclipse live blog .

Editor's Note: If you capture an image of the full Sturgeon Moon and want to share it with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.