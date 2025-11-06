See stunning photos of November's full 'Beaver Moon' — the biggest supermoon of 2025

The November full moon put on a magnificent show for stargazers on Nov. 5, as the largest and brightest supermoon of 2025 flooded the sky with reflected sunlight mere hours before it reached its closest point to Earth in its 27-day orbit.

November's full moon is also known as the " Beaver Moon ", in reference to the period when the buck-toothed mammals become particularly active in preparation for the long winter months. It is also known as the Frost Moon and the Digging/Scratching Moon, to reflect the time when bears build their winter dens, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac .

Photographers around the world captured a treasure trove of magnificent lunar portraits as the disk of Earth's natural satellite climbed over the eastern horizon last night, rising close to ancient monuments and modern skyscrapers along with breathtaking natural landscapes.

Read on to see a selection of beautiful images of the November full moon — and if you missed the show on Nov. 5, there's no need to worry, as the lunar disk will appear near-full to the casual observer for several nights to come.

The 2025 full 'Beaver' supermoon in photos

Celestron NexStar 4SE (Image credit: Amazon) Want to explore the craters of the lunar surface for yourself? The Celestron NexStar 4SE is ideal for beginners wanting quality, reliable views of the night sky. Check out our review of the Celestron NexStar 4SE to find out more!

Photographer Kevin McCarthy captured a strikingly detailed view of the Beaver Moon hanging in the sky over Charlotte, North Carolina, using a Canon 7D camera with a Sigma 160-600mm telephoto lens on Nov. 4, one night before the full moon phase.

"I never tire of photographing all phases of the moon , but supermoons are special because of their closeness to the Earth and brighter illumination," McCarthy told Space.com in an email. "My goal when shooting a supermoon is to try and capture as much detail as possible. I was especially satisfied with this shot because it was hand-held."

A detailed shot of the Beaver moon captured in the skies over North Carolina. (Image credit: Kevin McCarthy)

On that same night Omer Urer captured the moon rising over 5,000 miles (8,050 kilometers) away above a thematically correct neon-lit sign in the city of Düzce, Turkey, revealing the sweeping expanses of ancient lava fields darkening the lunar surface.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The near-full moon rises over Turkey in November 2025. (Image credit: Photo by Omer Urer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This gorgeous view of the yellow supermoon shining above the Sydney Opera House was captured by Robbie Pesiwarissa close to sunset on Nov. 5, as crowds gathered in the evening air.

"In contrast to last month, when the full moon was obscured by overcast weather, Sydney was fortunate this time," said Pesiwarissa in an email to Space.com. "Throughout most of the day, the sky remained clear, providing the perfect conditions to observe a magical full moon."

The full Beaver moon rises in Sydney, Australia in November 2025. (Image credit: Robbie Pesiwarissa)

Luis Gutierrez melded sport and astronomy by snapping the moon shining next to the floodlights of the Fernando Valenzuela stadium in Hermosillo, Mexico, on the night of Nov. 5, during a baseball match between Naranjeros de Hermosillo and Algodoneros de Guasave.

The full Beaver Moon shines alongside the floodlights of the Fernando Valenzuela stadium in Mexico. (Image credit: Photo by Luis Gutierrez/ Norte Photo/Getty Images)

Our next shot is a wide-field view of the world-famous Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, lit in gold with the light of the full moon shining from behind a delicate formation of dappled clouds, as captured on the night of Nov. 5 by photographer Thibaud Moritz.

The Eiffel Tower shines alongside the moon on Nov. 5, 2025. (Image credit: Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Moritz also employed a telephoto lens to give us a beautifully detailed shot of the moon's fully-lit disk peeking out from behind the vast steel structure of the iconic monument.

The full moon emerges from behind the steel structure of the Eiffel Tower. (Image credit: Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images)

This atmospheric shot of the full moon glowing over the Monserrate Sanctuary in Bogotá, Colombia was captured by Juancho Torres on Nov. 5, as Earth's natural satellite climbed high above the eastern horizon.

The Beaver Moon shines over the Monserrate Sanctuary in Colombia. (Image credit: Photo by Juancho Torres/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The moon's silvery light was captured shining in the heart of an artificial star as it rose above the Shandong Province of China on Nov. 5. The striking image is a composite shot that required multiple shots to balance the light of the foreground and distant lunar subject.

The Beaver Moon shines among the lights of an artificial star in the skies over China. (Image credit: Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

This view of a yellow moon shining close to the summit of the Monte Prena peak in the L'Aquila region of Italy was captured on the night of Nov. 5 by Lorenzo Di Cola. It's unusual hue is the result of a phenomenon known as Rayleigh Scattering, which disrupts the bluer wavelengths of the moon's reflected light as it lies close to the horizon, where the atmosphere is thickest, while allowing redder wavelengths to pass through relatively unhindered.

The moon shines over the peak of Monte Prena in Italy on Nov. 5, 2025. (Image credit: Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Photographer David Balogh managed to catch a well-timed shot of a commercial jet appearing to gently nose a yellow full moon from his vantage point near Budapest Airport in Hungary, as the lunar disk climbed higher in the darkening sky.

The Beaver Moon encounters a commercial jet in the skies over Hungary. (Image credit: Photo by David Balogh/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Next, we have a wide-angle view of the moon shining over Gaza City in Gaza, as captured by photographer Mahmoud Abu Hamda on the night of Nov. 5, as fishermen plied the placid coastal waters.

The supermoon shines over Gaza City on the night of Nov. 5. (Image credit: Photo by Mahmoud Abu Hamda/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Photographer Kirill Kudryavstev snapped the plume of a commercial airliner darkening the lunar surface from Frankfurt in western Germany as the supermoon hung low in the sky on Nov. 5, revealing the presence of bright craters contrasting against sprawling lunar seas.

A jet plume darkens the lunar disk in the skies over Germany. (Image credit: Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Finally, Didem Mente lined up a beautiful shot in which the disk of the full moon appears to form a halo over the head of the Monumento a la Inmaculada Concepcion in the Spanish city of Seville on Nov. 4, a day before Earth's natural satellite reached its full moon phase.

The moon shines behind a statue of the Virgin Mary in Seville, Spain in November, 2025. (Image credit: Photo by Didem Mente/Anadolu via Getty Images)

If you missed the November full moon there's absolutely no need to let your mood crater. Both the December 2025 and January 2026 full moons will take place as the moon nears its closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit — a period known as perihelion — giving rise to a string of spectacular supermoons .

Photographers interested in capturing these lunar events should check out our guide to photographing the moon , along with our roundups of the best lenses and cameras for astrophotography in 2025.

Editor's Note: If you would like to share your lunar astrophotography with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.