Dazzling photos of this month's total lunar eclipse showcase a blood red moon near the Milky Way's heart

News
By published

NOIRLab shared stunning views of the total lunar eclipse in the night sky over Chile, complete with a blood red moon and beautiful, star-studded Milky Way.

A bunch of white-domed observatories under the starry sky. The Milky Way&#039;s heart arches over them all. To the right, the blood moon.
(Image credit: CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/P. Horálek (Institute of Physics in Opava))

Breathtaking photos of the total lunar eclipse from earlier this month capture a glowing, blood red moon and star-studded heart of the Milky Way in the night skies over Chile.

A total lunar eclipse occurred overnight across March 13-14, coinciding with the Full Worm Moon. The maximum phase, or totality, occurred at 2:59 a.m. EDT (6:59 GMT) on March 14, causing the moon to appear a deep red color in the night sky.

The "Blood Worm Moon" total lunar eclipse rose over the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory (CTIO), located on the summit of Mt. Cerro Tololo in northern Chile. The National Science Foundation's National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory, or NOIRLab, which oversees the observatory, shared stunning photos of the ground-based telescopes beneath a glowing blood red moon and dazzling view of the Milky Way in a post on X (formally Twitter).

During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth passes between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow on the moon. This causes the surface of the moon to darken, and sometimes appear reddish when viewed from the night side of Earth, as the planet's atmosphere scatters sunlight. Because of this, a total lunar eclipse is sometimes referred to as a "blood moon.”

The recent lunar eclipse — the first total lunar eclipse since 2022 — was visible across North America and most of South America. Viewers in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile experienced totality as the moon passed entirely within the darkest part of Earth's shadow, or umbra, so that the sun was completely blocked.

Other areas including Western Europe and parts of West Africa experienced totality at moonset, before the moon disappeared below the horizon. In New Zealand, the eclipse was partially visible as the moon rose on March 14.

Total lunar eclipse March 2025: Best photos of the "Blood Worm Moon"

Earth shines over the moon in amazing 1st photos from private Blue Ghost lander. 'We're all in that picture.'

Water mining on the moon may be easier than expected, India's Chandrayaan-3 lander finds

The images taken at CTIO offer a breathtaking view of the total lunar eclipse, showcasing the bright red glow of the moon blanketed by Earth’s shadow. Clear night skies also revealed the striking section of the Milky Way that we can see despite living within the galaxy, and twinkling stars above the observatory's ground-based telescopes. Be sure to check out our roundup of the best photos of the "Blood Worm Moon" total lunar eclipse for even more spectacular views.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Samantha Mathewson
Samantha Mathewson
Contributing Writer

Samantha Mathewson joined Space.com as an intern in the summer of 2016. She received a B.A. in Journalism and Environmental Science at the University of New Haven, in Connecticut. Previously, her work has been published in Nature World News. When not writing or reading about science, Samantha enjoys traveling to new places and taking photos! You can follow her on Twitter @Sam_Ashley13. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about astrophotography
A tree in the center of the image with a starry sky and Earth in the foreground.

'Once-in-a-lifetime' planetary parade photo captures 10 celestial bodies in a single shot
cruise ship next to snowy mountain underneath the northern lights

Hurtigruten Cruises: The trip of a lifetime for astronomy lovers
An incredible image of a mystery blue spiral that appeared in the skies over Europe on Monday (March 24). This image was captured by Daniel Puchalski from Poland.

Mysterious blue spiral spotted over European skies. What was it? (photos)
See more latest
Most Popular
An incredible image of a mystery blue spiral that appeared in the skies over Europe on Monday (March 24). This image was captured by Daniel Puchalski from Poland.
Mysterious blue spiral spotted over European skies. What was it? (photos)
a rectangular satellite in orbit above earth
Space pirates already have their sights set on the 'high seas' of Earth orbit. Can we stop them?
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope observed Herbig-Haro 49/50, an outflow from a nearby still-forming star, in high-resolution near- and mid-infrared light. The young star is off to the lower right corner of the Webb image.Intricate features of the outflow, represented in reddish-orange color, provide detailed clues about how young stars form and how their jet activity affects the environment around them. A chance alignment in this direction of the sky provides a beautiful juxtaposition of this nearby Herbig-Haro object (located within our Milky Way) with a face-on spiral galaxy in the distant background. Image released on March 24, 2025.
'Cosmic tornado' swirls in breathtaking new James Webb Space Telescope image
two &#039;horns&#039; appear in the lower portion of the image, showing what the solar horns look like at sunrise during the partial solar eclipse.
Rare 'solar horns' will appear during partial solar eclipse on March 29 — Here are 6 of the best places in the US and Canada to see the unusual phenomenon
Artist&#039;s illustration of an Artemis astronaut stepping onto the moon.
NASA says removal of 'first woman, person of color' language from Artemis websites 'does not indicate' moon mission crew change
a fashion doll is shown in and outside of its box with an inset showing the text on the back of the box
New Barbie doll celebrates 60 years as an astronaut, but forgets when humans first flew into space
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the classified NROL-69 mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on March 24, 2025.
SpaceX launches secret US spy satellite on 19th anniversary of company's 1st-ever liftoff (photos)
Disney Plus and Hulu logos on a purple background with a &#039;Space Deals&#039; badge.
Hurry! Only six days left to get 72% off Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus meaning you can watch season two of "Star Wars: Andor" with a huge discount
An illustration of the region surrounding a feeding supermassive black hole. What could possibly hide such a ravenous cosmic titan?
What would happen if the Milky Way's black hole erupted? This distant galaxy paints a terrifying picture
partial solar eclipse shows the moon taking a &quot;bite&quot; out of the sun while some small black sunspots are visible on the sun&#039;s surface.
Sunspots may be visible during the March 29 partial solar eclipse. Here's how to spot them.