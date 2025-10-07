This anti-Prime Day camera deal gives $140 off the Fujifilm X-T5 with lens bundle
This anti-Prime Day deal from Walmart gets you the high-resolution Fujifilm X-T5 with the XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 lens for just $2260.
Amazon Prime Day in October is bringing fantastic deals for astrophotographers and we have spotted an amazing anti-Prime deal on the Fujifilm X-T5. Walmart is offering the X-T5 bundled with the versatile XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 lens for just $2260 — a saving of $140 on the original $2400 price and cheaper than Amazon.
You can get the Fujifilm X-T5 with the XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR lens on sale right now at Walmart for $2260.
We gave the Fujifilm X-T5 four stars in our review thanks to its incredible 40MP sensor and compact size. The XF 16-50mm lens is an excellent kit lens too, offering a good focal length range and a fast f/2.8 aperture, perfect for capturing nightscapes and deep-space treasures like nebulas and star clusters.
Save a huge $140 on the powerful and highly portable Fujifilm X-T5. The camera's 40MP sensor provides exceptional detail for capturing constellations and deep space objects.
We rated the Fujifilm X-T5 four stars in our review. Its combination of high-resolution, good low-light performance and classic retro controls makes it a joy to use for all kinds of photography.
In our full Fujifilm X-T5 review, we praised the high-resolution sensor and its ability to produce stunning images straight out of the camera. It's by no means an astrophotography specialist but it can take amazing photos of the stars as well as some deep space objects with the right glass.
The Fujifilm X-T50 has the same 40MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor as the X-T5 and we managed to capture a range of constellations and deep space targets, such as the Orion Nebula (M42). While some astrophotographers swear by a full-frame camera, we found amazing results with this small but mighty APS-C sensor.
This deal also includes the XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 lens, a great kit lens that brings you a great focal range and strong low-light performance with an f/2.8 aperture. This kit usually retails around $2400 but Walmart is beating Amazon's price by bringing it down to $2260.
Key features: 40MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor, XF lens mount, ISO range 125-12800, 3.69M-dot OLED viewfinder, 6.2K/30p, 4K/60p, 1.23 lb (557 g) with battery, weather-sealed body, XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR lens included.
Product launched: November 2022
Price history: This kit bundle usually retails for $2400 but has dropped to $2260 from Walmart for this anti-Prime Day deal.
Price comparison: Walmart: $2260 | Amazon: $2399 | BHPhotoVideo: $2400
Reviews consensus: In our Fujifilm X-T5 review, we praised the camera for its exceptional detail, beautiful colors, and lightweight, portable design, making it a powerful and fun camera for astrophotography.
Space: ★★★★ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Featured in guides: best Fujifilm cameras
✅ Buy it if: You want a compact, high-resolution camera for capturing detailed astrophotography, including nightscapes and deep-sky objects.
❌ Don't buy it if: You require a full-frame sensor for ultimate low-light performance or prefer a less hands-on camera interface.
