'Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3' has been officially announced, but you'll have to wait a while to purge more alien scum
Know no fear brother, because 'Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3' is officially on the way.
In "Dawn of War", Librarian Isador warned us that "Hope is the first step on the road to disappointment", but what does that traitor know? Nothing, because following the massive success of 2024's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, GamesWorkshop has announced that 'Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3' is officially in development in partnership with Saber Interactive and their parent company Focus Entertainment.
In a statement on the Focus Entertainment website, it was confirmed that Space Marine 3 will feature "an immersive campaign, a multiplayer mode, and innovations that will redefine the standards of third-person action games". That final point sounds like marketing buzz, but we're excited to see that we're getting both a campaign and the return of multiplayer modes.
This is just the announcement that it's happening though, so we're not expecting to see Space Marine 3 for a good few years. As you might expect, the Inquisition has the details on gameplay, setting, and factions kept tightly under wraps for now.
We can be almost certain that our protagonist Lieutenant Titus will be making a return, alongside his Ultramarine brothers, but we'll have to wait and see who he'll be facing off against. I'm hoping that the robotic Necrons make an appearance after all the teases and references to them in the last few missions of Space Marine 2. There will undoubtedly be a Chaos faction too. It's always Chaos.
Alongside the announcement, Focus Entertainment also put out what can only be described as the most unnecessary YouTube video of all time. It's a fifteen-second clip showing the game's logo with a still image of Titus and a rain effect over the top.
As Space.com's resident Warhammer 40K nerd, I adored Space Marine 2 when I reviewed it last year calling it a "must-play for sci-fi action fans". It offered some stunning visuals, bombastic action, and a ton of replay value, but what struck me the most was the obvious love that the developers had for the franchise. It was packed with cameos, recognizable units, and deep cuts into the lore of the 40K universe and I can't wait to see what Saber Interactive can do with the follow-up.
If you haven't played Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, then frankly you're a heretic and I should turn you into a servitor, but I'm letting you off with a warning this time. Pick it up now for PS5, Xbox Series, or PC, and slaughter some Xenos in the name of the Emperor!
