'Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3' has been officially announced, but you'll have to wait a while to purge more alien scum

News
By published

Know no fear brother, because 'Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3' is officially on the way.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3
(Image credit: Games Workshop)

In "Dawn of War", Librarian Isador warned us that "Hope is the first step on the road to disappointment", but what does that traitor know? Nothing, because following the massive success of 2024's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, GamesWorkshop has announced that 'Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3' is officially in development in partnership with Saber Interactive and their parent company Focus Entertainment.

In a statement on the Focus Entertainment website, it was confirmed that Space Marine 3 will feature "an immersive campaign, a multiplayer mode, and innovations that will redefine the standards of third-person action games". That final point sounds like marketing buzz, but we're excited to see that we're getting both a campaign and the return of multiplayer modes.

This is just the announcement that it's happening though, so we're not expecting to see Space Marine 3 for a good few years. As you might expect, the Inquisition has the details on gameplay, setting, and factions kept tightly under wraps for now.

We can be almost certain that our protagonist Lieutenant Titus will be making a return, alongside his Ultramarine brothers, but we'll have to wait and see who he'll be facing off against. I'm hoping that the robotic Necrons make an appearance after all the teases and references to them in the last few missions of Space Marine 2. There will undoubtedly be a Chaos faction too. It's always Chaos.

Alongside the announcement, Focus Entertainment also put out what can only be described as the most unnecessary YouTube video of all time. It's a fifteen-second clip showing the game's logo with a still image of Titus and a rain effect over the top.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 - Announcement - YouTube Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 - Announcement - YouTube
Watch On

As Space.com's resident Warhammer 40K nerd, I adored Space Marine 2 when I reviewed it last year calling it a "must-play for sci-fi action fans". It offered some stunning visuals, bombastic action, and a ton of replay value, but what struck me the most was the obvious love that the developers had for the franchise. It was packed with cameos, recognizable units, and deep cuts into the lore of the 40K universe and I can't wait to see what Saber Interactive can do with the follow-up.

If you haven't played Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, then frankly you're a heretic and I should turn you into a servitor, but I'm letting you off with a warning this time. Pick it up now for PS5, Xbox Series, or PC, and slaughter some Xenos in the name of the Emperor!

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Ian Stokes
Ian Stokes
Entertainment Editor

Ian is the Entertainment Editor at Space.com, covering movies, TV series, and games in the space and sci-fi realms. He's a massive sci-fi nerd and has been writing about games and entertainment for over eight years, with articles on sites like Space, LiveScience, GamesRadar, and more. With a degree in biology, a PhD in chemistry, and his previous role at the Institute of Physics Publishing, Ian is taking a world tour through the different scientific disciplines.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about space games toys
Still from the video game Star Wars: Dark Forces. Three stormtroopers are charging at you down a narrow corridor, firing their blaster guns.

'Star Wars: Dark Forces' at 30: An essential fragment of Star Wars and gaming history
a toy astronaut &quot;waves&quot; from the moon with a company logo above his hand

Lego partners with moon rover firm Lunar Outpost for 'future product and surprises'
An image of the rock, showing where the leopard spots and poppy seeds are.

'Poppy seeds' and 'leopard spots' on Mars could hint at ancient microbial life
See more latest
Most Popular
An image of the rock, showing where the leopard spots and poppy seeds are.
'Poppy seeds' and 'leopard spots' on Mars could hint at ancient microbial life
a time lapse of a total lunar eclipse is captured above a launch pad and a rocket waiting to lift off.
Space photo of the day: Total lunar eclipse crosses the sky above SpaceX's Crew-10 spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket
Two Headsets, one black and blue which sits at the top of the screen and the other which has golden lenses sits underneath it in front of purple rings and a starry background with the space.com logo on the left.
HTC Vive are offering big discounts on select VR headsets this March
Funny cartoon animals flee from a spooky alien being
'The Day The Earth Blew Up' is a Looney Tunes love letter to Tim Burton's 'Mars Attacks' and '50s cult sci-fi films (interview)
a bright ring of light on a completely black background
Wow! Private lunar lander watches 'diamond ring' eclipse from the surface of the moon (photo)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the 131-satellite Transporter 12 rideshare mission from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base on Jan. 14, 2025.
SpaceX launching 74 satellites on Transporter 13 rideshare mission early March 15
China&#039;s Shenzhou 19 astronauts experiment with the AI robot Xiao Hang aboard the Tiangong space station in March 2025.
Tiangong astronauts experiment with AI robot and more to kick off busy year for Chinese human spaceflight (video)
A Rocket Lab Electron rocket launches the second of two cubesats for NASA&#039;s PREFIRE climate mission from New Zealand on June 4, 2024.
Watch Rocket Lab launch radar imaging satellite to orbit tonight
Star Wars Funko Pop! bobbleheads of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker
These Funko Pop! Star Wars figures are highly collectable and have a big discount at Walmart and Best Buy
This collage of images from the Flame Nebula shows a near-infrared light view from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope on the left, while the two insets at the right show the near-infrared view taken by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
James Webb Space Telescope investigates the origins of 'failed stars' in the Flame Nebula