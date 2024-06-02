'We awaken to take what is ours:' Watch the haunting new trailer for 'Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus 2' (video)

A sinister new announcement trailer for the turn-based tactical game "Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus 2" has entered our sphere and it immediately sets the perfect tone and eerie atmosphere for sci-fi gamers to indulge in all their grimdark fantasies.

Landing on Windows PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms most likely sometime in 2025, this is a direct sequel to "Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus," which first arrived for PC back in November of 2018 from developer Bulwark Studios and published by Kasedo Games. Both of these interstellar amusements are based on Games Workshop's classic tabletop wargame "Warhammer 40K."

Related: Best Warhammer 40K games of all time

A still from the trailer for 'Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus 2.' (Image credit: Warhammer)

Here's the official synopsis:

"After millennia of slumber, Vargard Nefershah mobilizes her dynasty’s legions to annihilate the Adeptus Mechanicus interlopers who unknowingly settled upon her world. Across the galaxy, Magos Dominus Faustinius is summoned to bring his hard-won expertise to bear and ensure the Necrons do not succeed. The conflict soon becomes a crucible of unanticipated significance, drawing to it external actors stranger and more deadly still. Head into battle as the Adeptus Mechanicus or fight as the Necrons, with both sides now fully playable over multiple campaigns."

Gameplay still from "Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus 2" (Image credit: Bulwark Studios/Kasedo Games)

"Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus" was the first video game to showcase the Adeptus Mechanicus, the Imperium's most technologically gifted caste of cybernetically enhanced warrior priests. Based on Mars, they are the ultra-secretive Omnissiah-worshipping keepers of arcane wisdom that provide the Imperium with a steady supply of engineers and scientists.

Visionary composer Guillaume David returns for this sequel to offer his musical muscle to "Mechanicus 2" to replicate those foreboding gothic notes that permeated the original game. "Warhammer 40K" veteran writer Ben Counter ("Black Library"), who’s well versed in the grimdark universe, penned the narrative.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

First announced at last week’s celebratory Warhammer Skulls 2024 virtual game showcase, "Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus 2" drops into the erupting gaming marketplace in the near future with two full campaigns to launch assaults as either the Tech-Priests of Mars or those ancient robotic fiends, the Necron.