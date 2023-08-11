Games Workshop’s Warhammer 40K is the most popular miniature wargame in the world, and its gothic science fiction setting is greatly responsible for that. Unsurprisingly, it’s also nurtured tons of video games over the decades, including the recent Doom-inspired shooter Boltgun. One of the most famous ones is 2011’s Space Marine, and more than a decade later, we’re finally getting a big blockbuster sequel. Here’s everything we know about Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2.

In the distant future of Warhammer 40K, a dogmatic human civilization is under siege from all sides, fighting off armies of hostile aliens (commonly referred to as xenos) and terrible supernatural forces. It’s grand and gritty in equal measure, and despite the many franchises it’s influenced over the years, there’s nothing quite like it. Space Marine put players inside the armor of Captain Titus, a member of the legendary Ultramarines as he and his men fight against the Orks and Chaos forces. Titus is back for the sequel, but the hideous, insectoid Tyranids are the main antagonists this time around.

If you want a good 40K warmup before Space Marine 2 arrives, we’ve got the perfect best Warhammer 40K games of all time list waiting for you. Moreover, our rankings of the finest Alien, Marvel, DC, and Star Wars games out there will cover all your big sci-fi needs. And if you’re looking for more general picks, we recommend taking a look at the best space exploration, space colonization, and space horror titles available right now.

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Winter 2023

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is slated for release in winter 2023, with no specific month mentioned so far. This suggests it could easily slip into 2024 if the developers at Saber Interactive decide the game needs more time in the oven.

More than a few large video game releases have faced serious technical issues at launch recently, so we’d be happy to wait a few extra months if needed to ensure Space Marine 2 is as good as it can be. We’ll be sure to update this piece whenever updates come our way.

What platforms will Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 be available on?

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is a current-gen exclusive which takes full advantage of the latest consoles and PC hardware’s horsepower. It will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam.

The game has been built with Saber Interactive’s proprietary engine, which definitely wowed gamers with the humongous hordes of enemies in the World War Z game that released a few years ago. That tech and experience will have been extremely valuable for Space Marine 2’s development because they’re ideal for bringing the large Tyranid armies to life effectively.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 trailers

Three major Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 trailers have been released so far. The “announce” trailer dropped on January 27, 2022, and gave us both a thrilling CG intro and the first clips of gameplay. Watch it below:

A second look at the long-anticipated action game arrived during the last Game Awards show, on December 9, 2022. It’s one minute of glorious carnage. Check it out here:

And last but not least, a reveal of the game’s co-op mode was unveiled during the latest Summer Game Fest showcase, on June 9, 2023. Here it is:

What is the plot of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2?

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

As we mentioned in the intro, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 marks Titus and the Ultramarines’ return to the big-budget action genre. Like in the first game, players will be able to “embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor’s warriors” as they destroy the relentless Tyranid hordes.

After saving the day in the original game, Captain Titus was turned into the Inquisition by a suspicious battle-brother. While he has been reinstated at the start of Space Marine 2, he’s also been demoted to lieutenant. Captain Titus was originally voiced by famous actor Mark Strong (Kickass, Kingsman), but the stoic character has been recast and is now portrayed by Vikings veteran Clive Standen.

This story takes place during the Fourth Tyranid War and seemingly across two planets. It also appears that Titus has crossed the Rubicon Primaris, a dangerous surgery which upgrades and enhances the already augmented Space Marines. Titus will now be faster, tougher, and smarter.

As for the Tyranids, they’re a hivemind swarm of insectoid aliens that rapidly evolved to become more lethal, almost ending the Ultramarines before. Tyranids comprise an entire space-faring ecosystem full of different bioforms that are all variations of the same genetic theme. They’re among the fiercest intelligent species encountered by Humanity, as all living things are mere prey to them. They travel across the universe thanks to biomechanical Hive Ships.

What type of game is Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2?

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Much like its predecessor, Space Marine 2 is a third-person action game with heavy emphasis on shooting xenos apart while also smacking and cutting them to pieces with devastating melee combat. The Gears of War games are pretty obvious and big influences, but not the only ones.

There’s also a strong focus on working as a unit of soldiers instead of going solo in spite of the chaotic nature of the game’s action, as the entire campaign can be played in either single-player (with AI teammates) or alongside two other players. Nothing has been said about extra modes or a potential competitive multiplayer portion yet.

Fans of Warhammer 40K can expect to see familiar weapons, vehicles, and enemies from both the Space Marine and Tyranid ranges, including many of the new models that arrived with the launch of 10th edition 40K. If we don't get meltaguns, we riot.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 collector’s edition

(Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

If you’re a huge Warhammer 40K fanatic and have the money to spare, you might not want to miss Space Marine 2’s jaw-dropping collector’s edition . Here’s a list of all the included items:

Physical items

Collector’s case with unique artwork

An 8.25 x 6.7” Lieutenant Titus hand-painted resin statue

The game’s official steelbook

‘The Art and Making of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2’, a 64-page book

A physical copy (digital for PC) of the game with exclusive box art

Digital items