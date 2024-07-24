'No Man's Sky' has refreshed its universe with Worlds Part 1 update (video)

No Man's Sky and publisher and developer Hello Games' journey has been nothing short of amazing. After a pretty rough launch back in 2016, with critics and players alike criticizing a video game that felt almost nothing like what was promised during the marketing campaign, it's been evolving over the years through meaty free updates that seemingly won't stop coming anytime soon. Now, with Worlds Part 1 out in the wild, No Man's Sky has become even richer and more interesting to explore.

The latest update arrives, at no extra cost, after more than 20 expansion-like additions to the space exploration game. This marks yet another big refresh for the procedurally generated universe that can be explored either solo or with friends online. Among the latest of the biggest features and reworks we can find new creatures, upgraded water visuals, more varied skies and cloud vistas, extra atmospheric varieties and weather conditions, and all-new biomes.

Not only that, but there are new gameplay additions as well, such as the ability to rename previous discoveries and the arrival of combat mechs.

Screenshot from the space video game No Man's Sky. (Image credit: Hello Games)

As usual with these huge No Man's Sky updates that have no end in sight, Worlds Part 1 is far too big to cover with a simple news report or short video. That's why we recommend that you check out Hello Games' in-depth introductory video below:

No Man's Sky Worlds Part I Deep Dive - YouTube Watch On

All of these updates and tweaks are stacked on top of the already ridiculously awesome amount of content and different ways to experience No Man's Sky that we've received over the years. We think it's fair to say that Hello Games' behemoth has not only made up for its lackluster launch back in 2016, but has also become one of the best space games ever. Whether you want to be a space pirate or a peaceful explorer looking to colonize uncharted planets, No Man's Sky genuinely feels too good to be true, and its biggest problem nowadays might be that it's too much of a dangerous time sink.

No Man's Sky is available on PC (Windows), PS4/5, Xbox consoles, and the Nintendo Switch. Moreover, it's currently available via Game Pass and has extensive support for certain VR headsets for and platforms.