Blast into the first 5 pages of Marvel Comics' 'Star Wars: The High Republic #1'

By Jeff Spry
published

Jedi Master Keeve Trennis returns as this space opera comic series kicks off 'The High Republic' Phase III.

illustration showing two people wielding green light sabers while a third, a green-skinned humanoid alien, grimaces to the left.
"Star Wars: The High Republic #1 Phase III." (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The High Republic" publishing initiative for the "Star Wars" expanded universe was first unveiled by Disney/Lucasfilm back in 2020. 

The effort revolved around a refreshing roster of intertwined young adult books, adult novels, and comic books with narratives taking place 200 years prior to "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.” 

Phase I of this multi-pronged marketing strategy launched in January 2021 with an impressive collection of authors including Charles Soule ("Light of the Jedi"), Justina Ireland ("A Test of Courage"), Claudia Gray ("Into the Dark"), Cavan Scott (Marvel's "The High Republic" comic), and Daniel José Older (IDW's "Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures" comic).

Phase II just covered the period of time 150 years before Phase I. Now, Marvel's next chapter of the "The High Republic," known as "Trials of the Jedi," has landed. 

Related: 'Star Wars: The High Republic' writers discuss the Jedi Order's finest hour (exclusive)

Cover for "Star Wars: The High Republic #1." (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written again by Cavan Scott and showcasing art by Ario Anindito and Jim Towe, the flagship story picks up after the pivotal events of that Phase 1 outing as Jedi Master Keeve Trennis strives to reform the Jedi Order to bring hope to the whole galaxy.

Here's the official synopsis:

"Complete with new heroes, mysteries, and threats, 'The High Republic' stories take place centuries prior to the events of 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,' taking fans into a previously unseen period where the Jedi were at the height of their glory! Marvel's 'Star Wars: The High Republic #1' [Phase III] will continue to reward readers already immersed in the world of 'Star Wars: The High Republic' and serve as a perfect jumping-on point for those venturing into the mythos for the very first time!

"A year after the destruction of Starlight Beacon, Marchion Ro and the Nihil stand victorious! The galaxy is in turmoil: The once mighty Jedi are outclassed, the Republic is on its knees. On the edges of the galactic frontier, Jedi Master Keeve Trennis leads a desperate assault against an invading force. The odds are stacked against her, but a Jedi always clings to hope. The Force is always with her…right? Not so fast!"

Check out the first five pages of the premiere issue in the gallery below:

Image 1 of 6
Star Wars: The High Republic #1
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Credit: Marvel Comics

RELATED STORIES:

'Star Wars: The High Republic' gets lavish illustrated guide from Insight Editions (exclusive)

'Star Wars' movies in chronological order

'Star Wars:' Summary of the franchise and its effect on space technology

Phase III's storytelling sandbox offers a constellation of "Star Wars" books and comics spawned from the era where the Jedi were guardians of peace and justice.

"I'm over the moon to be returning to our original 'High Republic' characters as we reach the climatic final phase of the publishing initiative," Scott told StarWars.com. "I'm particularly excited to be working with Ario Anindito again, as well as to welcome Jim Towe to the art team. Their work is truly stunning! I can't wait for readers to see it for themselves!"

"Star Wars: The High Republic #1" lands Nov. 8 with Phil Noto's main cover, variant covers from Annie Wu, David Baldeon, and a full connecting variant by Mico Suayan.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.