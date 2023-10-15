Blast into the first 5 pages of Marvel Comics' 'Star Wars: The High Republic #1'

"The High Republic" publishing initiative for the "Star Wars" expanded universe was first unveiled by Disney/Lucasfilm back in 2020.

The effort revolved around a refreshing roster of intertwined young adult books, adult novels, and comic books with narratives taking place 200 years prior to "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.”

Phase I of this multi-pronged marketing strategy launched in January 2021 with an impressive collection of authors including Charles Soule ("Light of the Jedi"), Justina Ireland ("A Test of Courage"), Claudia Gray ("Into the Dark"), Cavan Scott (Marvel's "The High Republic" comic), and Daniel José Older (IDW's "Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures" comic).

Phase II just covered the period of time 150 years before Phase I. Now, Marvel's next chapter of the "The High Republic," known as "Trials of the Jedi," has landed.

Cover for "Star Wars: The High Republic #1." (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written again by Cavan Scott and showcasing art by Ario Anindito and Jim Towe, the flagship story picks up after the pivotal events of that Phase 1 outing as Jedi Master Keeve Trennis strives to reform the Jedi Order to bring hope to the whole galaxy.

Here's the official synopsis:

"Complete with new heroes, mysteries, and threats, 'The High Republic' stories take place centuries prior to the events of 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,' taking fans into a previously unseen period where the Jedi were at the height of their glory! Marvel's 'Star Wars: The High Republic #1' [Phase III] will continue to reward readers already immersed in the world of 'Star Wars: The High Republic' and serve as a perfect jumping-on point for those venturing into the mythos for the very first time!

"A year after the destruction of Starlight Beacon, Marchion Ro and the Nihil stand victorious! The galaxy is in turmoil: The once mighty Jedi are outclassed, the Republic is on its knees. On the edges of the galactic frontier, Jedi Master Keeve Trennis leads a desperate assault against an invading force. The odds are stacked against her, but a Jedi always clings to hope. The Force is always with her…right? Not so fast!"

Check out the first five pages of the premiere issue in the gallery below:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Credit: Marvel Comics (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Credit: Marvel Comics (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Credit: Marvel Comics (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Credit: Marvel Comics (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Credit: Marvel Comics (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Artist Mico Suayan's connecting cover with one surprise remaining Credit: Marvel Comics

Phase III's storytelling sandbox offers a constellation of "Star Wars" books and comics spawned from the era where the Jedi were guardians of peace and justice.

"I'm over the moon to be returning to our original 'High Republic' characters as we reach the climatic final phase of the publishing initiative," Scott told StarWars.com. "I'm particularly excited to be working with Ario Anindito again, as well as to welcome Jim Towe to the art team. Their work is truly stunning! I can't wait for readers to see it for themselves!"

"Star Wars: The High Republic #1" lands Nov. 8 with Phil Noto's main cover, variant covers from Annie Wu, David Baldeon, and a full connecting variant by Mico Suayan.