'Silo' scores a third and fourth season from Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has achieved a quiet confidence with its galaxy of science fiction programming over the past few years, bolstered by an impressive roster of compelling series such as "Foundation," "Invasion," "For All Mankind," "Hello, Tomorrow!," and the most recent must-watch endeavor, "Silo."

This past week, fans were thrilled to hear the fantastic pre-holiday news that Apple TV+ has shown its boundless confidence in the show's future by ordering up not just one, but two more seasons to finish out its extraordinary survival saga.

Now mid-way through its second season and centered around the last vestiges of humanity living in self-contained 144-level bunkers 500 years in the future, "Silo" is based on the trilogy of dystopian novels by author Hugh Howey and was created by distinguished Hollywood writer/producer Graham Yost ("Speed," "Broken Arrow," "Band of Brothers," "Justified").

Its acclaimed cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, Steve Zahn, Avi Nash, Chinaza Uche, Harriet Walter, Shane McRae, Tanya Moodie, Remmie Milner, Iain Glen, Alexandria Riley, Rick Gomez, and Billy Postlethwaite.

Official key art poster for Apple TV+'s "Silo" (Image credit: Apple TV+)

"It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh's epic novels with our partners at Apple and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons," showrunner and executive producer Graham Yost said in an official statement. "With the final two chapters of 'Silo,' we can't wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos."

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, one of the masterminds behind the platform's commitment to smart entertainment projects, echoed the sentiments.

"The addictive, inventive and moving 'Silo' has had us hooked since day one and we've loved watching global audiences become equally enamored with the world that Graham Yost has created," Cherniss added. "As we look to seasons three and four of this ambitious, character-driven sci-fi series — which will conclude Juliette Nichols' journey and complete Hugh Howey's epic trilogy of novels. We can't wait for everyone to experience more of the show's powerful performances led by the incomparable Rebecca Ferguson, as well as the unexpected twists, turns and surprises that we've come to expect from this very human story."

"Silo" streams exclusively on Apple TV+ to catch up on all seasons for holiday viewing!