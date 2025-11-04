Watch Europe's powerful Ariane 6 rocket launch today for the 4th time ever

Vol VA265 | Sentinel-1D | Ariane 6 I Arianespace - YouTube Watch On

Europe's Ariane 6 heavy-lift rocket is scheduled to launch today (Nov. 4) for the fourth time ever, and you can watch the action live.

An Ariane 6 is scheduled to lift off from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana today at 4:03 p.m. EST (2103 GMT; 6:03 p.m. local time in Kourou), carrying the Sentinel-1D Earth-observation satellite to low Earth orbit (LEO).

You can watch the action live here at Space.com courtesy of Arianespace, or directly via the France-based company, which operates the Ariane 6 for the European Space Agency (ESA). Coverage will begin about 30 minutes before launch.

Europe's Ariane 6 heavy-lift rocket launches on its second-ever mission, sending the CSO-3 satellite aloft from French Guiana on March 6, 2025. (Image credit: Arianespace)

The Ariane 6 is the successor to the Ariane 5 , which retired in July 2023 after 27 years of service. The new rocket debuted with a checkered July 2024 test flight , then followed that up with two fully successful operational launches, in March and August of this year.

Ariane 6 will go for three in a row today with the launch of Sentinel-1D, which is part of the European Union's Copernicus Earth-observation program.

The Sentinel-1 series of satellites capture detailed radar imagery of Earth, "performing in all weathers, day and night," ESA officials wrote in a Sentinel-1D mission description . "This service is vital for disaster response teams, environmental agencies, maritime authorities, climate scientists — and other users who depend on frequent updates of critical data."

Three Sentinel-1 satellites have launched to date, and two of those remain operational (Sentinel-1A and Sentinel-1C). Sentinel-1D will replace Sentinel-1A, which has been eyeing Earth from orbit for 11 years — well beyond its planned operational lifetime, according to ESA.

"The Sentinel-1D satellite will work in tandem with Sentinel-1C to generate timely data," agency officials wrote in the description. "Both satellites have a C-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) instrument on board, which captures high-resolution imagery of Earth's surface. They are also equipped with Automatic Identification System (AIS) instruments to improve detection and tracking of ships."

'Today's launch will be Europe's fifth orbital mission of 2025. In addition to the two previous Ariane 6 flights, Arianespace's Vega C smallsat launcher has aced two missions so far this year, in April and July.