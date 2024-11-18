Check out these top space gifts at Amazon this Black Friday
We've rounded up the top space gifts from Amazon this Black Friday. Happy shopping!
Here are the top space gifts from Amazon this Black Friday. If you're like us then you've been counting down the days until the Black Friday sales hit.
We've done the heavy lifting and rounded up the best deals that Amazon has to offer this Black Friday. We've found deals on everything from the best telescopes to the best binoculars and even a star projector.
If, like us, you're thinking about eyeing up space-themed gifts or items this Black Friday, then there's no way you'll want to pass up on these epic discounts. If however, you don't find something suitable below, you might want to take a look at our guides to the best Black Friday space gifts or our pages on the Black Friday deals at Walmart and Best Buy. But, for the best space gifts on Amazon this Black Friday, scroll down below.
Top early Black Friday space gift deals
Amazon has not disappointed this holiday season. They are back with another year of great savings for you. We are very excited to see deals on telescopes and more as some of our top picks are included in these deals.
The Celestron NexStar 4SE is on sale and if you need more information before purchasing this model, check out our Celestron NexStar 4SE review for everything you need to know.
Save 20% at Amazon on this Celestron model. We gave this telescope four out of five stars. It's quick to set up, auto-finds night sky objects, and is very high quality with a sturdy build.
Save $300 on one of the best telescopes on the market. It features in a number of our 'best' telescope guides as it has brilliant light-gathering abilities and a database of 40,000-plus night sky targets that it can locate and track automatically.
Save $60 on this pair of binoculars that we have included in our best binoculars for stargazing guide. We loved that this model offered great quality and high magnification. You can read all about this model in our Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars review.
Save 28% on this Canon camera. We've rated this camera 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Canon EOS R5 mirrorless camera review. This model is perfect for more experienced photographers looking to upgrade their models.
Save 13% on this Star Wars Millennium Falcon set. This set comes with over 1,000 pieces and seven iconic characters. This Corellian freighter model also has two fully rotating turrets, a loading dock, and a Dejarik hologram table!
Save 12% on this Celestron telescope. This model is another great one for beginners as it's super easy to use and set up. Note, we have seen this drop to $199 before so it might be worth waiting a little longer.
Save 11% on this Black Series light saber. It was an Editor's Choice pick in our round-up of Black Friday deals and it's no surprise. It's a replica of the Return of the Jedi model and boasts sound effects, LED lighting, and a display stand.
Save 20% on this entertaining, educational and interactive solar system LEGO space set. This is the lowest price we've seen this LEGO set since Prime Day in July.
Save 17% and save a further 10% when you apply the coupon at Amazon on one of the best star projectors. In our Pococo Galaxy Projector review, we loved the accurate star projections, additional realistic image disks to match our time and location and the great styling on this star projector.
How to save more money at Amazon
While it's true that Amazon is offering some of the best Black Friday discounts around, you can even more money by becoming an Amazon Prime member.
Amazon offers exclusive discounts and free shipping to Prime members. Aside from that, Prime members can also receive discounts on gas, GrubHub, and even on their prescriptions!
Check out our Black Friday 2024 deals page for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Alexis has worked with publications such as Daily Mail, World of Cruising, and Father's Quarterly. Originally from the United States, she started her career as an editorial intern at Ohio Magazine and has been in love with writing ever since.