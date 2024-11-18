Check out these top space gifts at Amazon this Black Friday

Here are the top space gifts from Amazon this Black Friday. If you're like us then you've been counting down the days until the Black Friday sales hit.

We've done the heavy lifting and rounded up the best deals that Amazon has to offer this Black Friday. We've found deals on everything from the best telescopes to the best binoculars and even a star projector.

If, like us, you're thinking about eyeing up space-themed gifts or items this Black Friday, then there's no way you'll want to pass up on these epic discounts. If however, you don't find something suitable below, you might want to take a look at our guides to the best Black Friday space gifts or our pages on the Black Friday deals at Walmart and Best Buy. But, for the best space gifts on Amazon this Black Friday, scroll down below.

Top early Black Friday space gift deals

Treat yourself or a friend to a telescope while prices are at their lowest. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amazon has not disappointed this holiday season. They are back with another year of great savings for you. We are very excited to see deals on telescopes and more as some of our top picks are included in these deals.

The Celestron NexStar 4SE is on sale and if you need more information before purchasing this model, check out our Celestron NexStar 4SE review for everything you need to know.

Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ Newtonian Telescope: was $319.95 now $279.99 at Amazon US Save 12% on this Celestron telescope. This model is another great one for beginners as it's super easy to use and set up. Note, we have seen this drop to $199 before so it might be worth waiting a little longer.

How to save more money at Amazon

While it's true that Amazon is offering some of the best Black Friday discounts around, you can even more money by becoming an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon offers exclusive discounts and free shipping to Prime members. Aside from that, Prime members can also receive discounts on gas, GrubHub, and even on their prescriptions!

