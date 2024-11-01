Which is better, Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

What is Cyber Monday, and how does it differ from Black Friday? Is one a better time to shop for deals than the other?

These are common and very valid questions. While the two shopping events can appear to merge into one big sales period, there are subtle differences to be aware of.

Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving is celebrated in the US. This year, it falls on Friday, November 29 2024. Cyber Monday is the following Monday, December 2. Aside from the name and the day of the week, some retailers approach Black Friday and Cyber Monday slightly differently, discounting various brands and products throughout the weekend and the following week.

Regardless of when you shop, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great for bagging a deal on your wishlist items, from telescopes to cameras and binoculars to Lego space sets. We'll post all the best, genuine deals in Space.com's Black Friday Deals Hub.

What is Black Friday, and how did it start?

Whether you shop during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, there are some great deals to be found. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are many theories and myths about the creation of Black Friday, but the term is believed to have first caught on in Philadelphia in the late 1950s when crowds traveled to the city to watch a football game and flooded stores.

In the 1980s, the phenomenon became national and global as more retailers began running sales on the day after Thanksgiving, opening for longer to enable more shoppers to make the most of the discounts.

We've all seen the pictures and videos from the mass hysteria Black Friday caused in the noughties. Hundreds of people would queue outside of stores waiting for them to open, and the frenzy that would ensue when doors opened: pushing, shoving, swearing, shouting and even pulling hair were commonplace to secure discounted TVs, designer clothes and various home goods.

Black Friday in-store sales have been known to get rowdy, with shoppers battling it out to grab discounted items. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nowadays, Black Friday looks and feels a bit different. Because much of our shopping is now done online, deals have migrated to that: in addition to running in-store discounts, retailers like Best Buy or Walmart will have plenty of deals to snag on their websites. Amazon, the online shopping behemoth, is one of the front runners when it comes to Black Friday sales, hosting thousands of discounts over the shopping event.

As it tends to happen when money is involved, Black Friday also lasts longer. While shops started extending their hours into Thanksgiving Thursday and Friday night, it's now common to begin seeing Black Friday deals advertised a few weeks earlier than the event, in early November.

We've also seen the rise of 'Small Business Saturday' and 'Cyber Monday' (or even 'Cyber Week') as sales carry on past the weekend.

What is Cyber Monday, and how is it different?

Cyber Monday first emerged during the .com boom in the 2000s, when retailers noticed a spike in online orders on the Monday following Thanksgiving. The theory was that people window-shopped over the Black Friday weekend before making their purchases online. Before long, Cyber Monday sales were born, as retailers extended Black Friday discounts to encourage online shopping after the event.

When does Cyber Monday start? Well, that depends on the retailer. Some, like Amazon, start at 12:01 on the Saturday following Black Friday, while others wait until the weekend is over to switch from one event to the next.

Nowadays, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday tend to take place online and in-store, but while it feels like they have merged to create a month-long shopping event, there are slight differences in the deals they offer.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday: Which has the best deals?

Traditionally, Cyber Monday is a chance for retailers to give deeper discounts on some products already reduced during the Black Friday sales. However, that is always a bit of a gamble to take, as by the time Monday comes around, some of these might have already sold out.

Perhaps because it started as a day when shoppers took the plunge after browsing during the Black Friday weekend, Cyber Monday also tends to be a good day to shop for appliances and white goods, which are generally bigger purchases. You may also find more deals on smaller items that don't get much attention during the Black Friday weekend, as retailers try to shift their stock.

While many retailers no longer differentiate between Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, some discount various brands or models at different times throughout the weekend. For example, last year, the Sony A7 III was $500 off at Amazon on Black Friday, an incredible discount on this slightly older camera. As Cyber Monday rolled around, you could find the newer Sony A7R IV with $200 off on the platform.

Some retailers may offer different deals over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Because there's so much at play, if you see a great Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal at a price you're happy with, we'd recommend going for it (after doing your due diligence and checking it's a reliable offer, of course!). Waiting too long for a popular item may result in it selling out before you can bag it, but sometimes, you might find a cheaper price for something you've already bought.

When is Black Friday 2024? And Cyber Monday 2024?

Black Friday changes date every year, but it always falls on the Friday after US Thanksgiving. This year, it's on Friday, November 29, which means Cyber Monday 2024 is on Monday, December 2.

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2024 deals?

If you're looking to make the most of these shopping events, our Black Friday 2024 deals page is a good place to start. While the event hasn't officially started yet, we're already scouring the internet for the best deals we can find.

Whether you're looking for telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, or Lego, make sure to check back in, as we're regularly updating the page with the latest discounts from reputable retailers.