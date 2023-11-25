Top 10 best telescope deals we've spotted: Black Friday weekend 2023

As we roll from Black Friday 2023 toward Cyber Monday 2023 we've scoped a huge array of telescope savings.

From beginner models that become even more attractive with a discount, to the kind of models you've dreamed about owning becoming more affordable, there's a Black Friday telescope deal out there for every astronomer, stargazer and skywatcher.

After spending countless hours over the past week searching for the best telescope discounts, this is our top 10 telescope deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday across Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more.

Top 10 Black Friday and Cyber Monday telescope deals 2023

Best telescope

Celestron NexStar 8SE: was $1599 , now $1298 at Walmart. Save $310 on this phenomenal NexStar, with trademark design and plenty of utility. There's a reason it's a best-seller - it handles nearby and distant sky objects with ease.

Biggest saving

Unistellar eVscope eQuinox Smart Digital Refractor Telescope: Was $2999 now $1599 on Amazon. Save $1400, no, that's not a typo, this really is reduced by $1400 dollars. This refractor telescope is one hundred times more power than its regular counterparts, and you can view sky objects with the touch of a button. Oh, and did we mention, 14 hundred dollars?

Lowest price telescope we recommend

Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ: was $479.95 now $298.99 on Amazon. Save over $180.96 (that's 38%) on this fantastic smartphone-enabled telescope that has a 650mm focal length that makes it ideal for novice stargazers. It comes with accessories, too, including the phone dock, finderscope, and tripod.

Best for beginners

Celestron NexStar 4SE: was $679 , now $579 at Amazon. Save $100 on this phenomenal telescope for beginners at Amazon, including Starry Night Special Edition software to help you find your feet.

Unistellar eQuinox 2 Telescope was $2499 now $1999 at Unistellar. Save $500 on this smart telescope with 11 hour battery life and 6.4MP image resolution with 450mm focal length. It's so good we said it was the best smart telescope around.

Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ telescope: was $469.95 now $319.99 Save 32% on one of the best options for beginners on a budget. This telescope bundle includes additional accessories, too, making it a perfect starting point.

Celestron NexStar Evolution 9.25 telescope: was $2,849 now $2,399 at Amazon Save $450 on one of the best telescopes in the world. A huge upgrade on just about anything you may already have, this is well worth a look for anyone who can afford it.

Celestron Astro Fi 130 Was $728.95 Now $521.14 on Adorama. Save over $205 on this excellent value telescope, although Adorama did push the price up before the holiday to make the deal look even larger.

Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ: was $219.95 now $132.58 from Amazon Save 40% on this excellent entry-level Celestron telescope. It has a five-inch aperture and a very sturdy tripod and mount combo.

Is Black Friday 2023 over? Cyber Monday 2023 explained

While Black Friday is over insofar as it's now the weekend following, retailers don't just stop the savings because it hits midnight on Saturday morning.

In fact, you can expect additional deals to bubble up over the coming weekend, all culminating in Cyber Monday, another Black Friday-style day of deals that, while previously focused on online deals, will likely be valid in stores, too.

