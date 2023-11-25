Top 10 best binoculars deals we've spotted: Black Friday weekend 2023

As we move from Black Friday 2023 toward Cyber Monday 2023, we've spotted some huge savings on a range of different binoculars.

Whether you're a beginner looking for your first set of binoculars or you're looking for something a little more sturdy, there's a Black Friday binoculars deal to suit. Now's a great time to pick up a new set, no matter what type of user you are.

We've spent endless hours searching the internet for the best deals on binoculars for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And so, to make things easy for you, we've rounded up the top 10 binoculars deals we've found right here.

Top 10 Black Friday and Cyber Monday binoculars deals 2023

Best binoculars for stargazing

Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 was $499.95 now $316 at Amazon

Save $183 on this powerful set of binoculars, designed for gazing at the stars. Their 25x magnification is perfect for admiring the cosmos, and their light gathering power is unrivalled.

Biggest saving

Leica 10x42 Noctivid was $2710.95 now $2074.95 at Amazon.

Save $629 on one of the best pairs of binoculars we've ever had our hands on. That's a huge saving, and if you're looking for a durable and excellent set of binoculars, you won't go wrong with Leica.

Lowest price binoculars we recommend



Celestron Cometron 7x50 was $37.95 now $27.19 from Amazon

Save 28% on one of the best binocular bargains you can buy. The Celestron Cometron 7x50s prove that you don't need to break the bank to get into skywatching – you're unlikely to find a pair cheaper than this, and they perform valiantly.

Best for beginners

Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42: was $139.95 now $96.95 from Amazon

Save $43 these sturdy Nikon binoculars, which would make a great investment for newcomers, whether for stargazing or wildlife-watching. We were happy to recommend them in our best binoculars guide even at full price, so with a discount they're even better.

Nikon Prostaff P7 8x42: was $189.95 now $146.95 at Amazon

Save 23% on this pair of great all-rounder binoculars. They're small and lightweight, so perfect for travelling with, but you'll find the images pin-sharp and beautiful. With more than $40 off, this is a deal not to be missed.

Celestron Nature 12x50 DX ED Binoculars was $338.95 now $229.95 on Adorama.

Save $109 on these excellent daytime use binoculars. The pair features high quality glass, making for beautifully clear visuals. We think the 'was' price has been increased a little, but there's still a great saving to be had here.

Zeiss Conquest HD 10x42 binoculars: was $999 now $799.99 at Amazon

Save $200 on this seriously impressive set of binoculars. If you're looking for some of the best binoculars on the market but don't want to spend four figures, you won't get better than these. You know you're buying a good brand with Zeiss.

Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 binoculars: was $119.95 now $84.79 from Amazon

Save $35 on this pair of Celestron SkyMaster binoculars, designed for stargazing but useful in numerous situations. Their combination of magnification, aperture and portability makes them a great buy, and they're undoubtedly some of the best binos you can pick up for less than $100.

Nikon PROSTAFF P3 10x42 was $149.95 now $96.95 from Amazon

Save $53 on these lightweight binos. They come highly recommended by us, and if you're looking for something super lightweight but still high quality, these are a great buy. And with a 35% saving, they're better than ever.

Celestron Nature DX 12x56: was $269.95 now $175.96

Save $94 on this pair of Celestron binoculars, one of the best we've had our hands on when it comes to stargazing. Their optical performance is fantastic at this price point, giving excellent views of the night sky. But they're great for wildlife watching, too.

Is Black Friday 2023 over? Cyber Monday 2023 explained

Technically, the day of Black Friday is over because we're into the weekend now. But Black Friday doesn't just last a day any more, and so the sales and savings will run all the way through the weekend.

You can expect more deals to stack up over the next couple of days, and as Monday rolls around, new discounts will drop as part of the Cyber Monday sales, which are historically focused on online retailers.

Check out our Black Friday 2023 deals page for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.