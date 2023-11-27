Sony A7R IV now $200 off in this Cyber Monday camera deal

Now we've moved from Black Friday into Cyber Monday, we're seeing new deals pop up on some incredible astrophotography gear. We couldn't find any Black Friday deals on the Sony A7R IV, but we've just spotted this Cyber Monday deal at Amazon for $201.99 off.

It's no cheaper than it was for Prime Day earlier in the year, but the 'was' price has come down since so even though it may not sound like as much of a saving, the deal price of $2998 is still the lowest we've seen so far. We aren't sure how long this deal will be around, so you'll want to make the most of it before the price goes back up!

If you're a pro looking for a reliable camera with an insanely detailed sensor, accurate and fast autofocus and produces stunning images, then you definitely don't want to miss out on this deal. It still sits in our best cameras and best cameras for low light photography buying guides, and we also think it's one of the best cameras for astrophotography and best mirrorless cameras full stop.

Sony A7R IV was $3199.99 now $2998 at Amazon. Save $201.99 on one of our favorite Sony cameras in this Cyber Monday deal. It's not the biggest saving considering it's still around $3000, but for what it's capable of, we think it's great value for money and definitely worth it if you can afford it.

Read our Cyber Monday 2023 deals page for big discounts on space gifts

When we reviewed the Sony A7R IV, we were thoroughly impressed. We found the autofocus to be accurate and fast, the images were beautifully detailed and it was an absolute joy to shoot with.

We struggled with the buffer speed, so if you're going to use it for professional purposes or you use burst mode a lot, we'd definitely recommend investing in faster cards that can keep up with it. After all, the 61MP produces enormous files, so you'll need fast cards and computer processing speeds to be able to handle it. It can shoot up to 10FPS which, when you consider they're 61MP files, is impressive.

We used it alongside one of the best lenses for astrophotography, the incredible Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 GM and we got some stunning astro shots which were sharp and bright, even in the darkest shadows. While it would likely be overkill and too noisy if you only shoot astrophotography, we think it's a fantastic hybrid camera that can do almost anything you throw at it.

For $2998, we think this Sony A7R IV deal is not one to miss.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

Key Specs: The huge 61MP sensor is currently the most megapixels on any mirrorless camera, and its ISO sensitivity of 100-32,000 (expanded 50-102,400) is great news for astro shooters. It can shoot video at up to 4K 30FPS and has real-time eye tracking and fast autofocus. It can focus down to -3EV and has image stabilization to ensure sharp shots even when shooting handheld in the dark.

Consensus: This is an incredible camera in a class of its own. For landscape photographers, studio portraits or professional wedding photography, the Sony A7R IV is one of the best cameras to beat right now.

Buy if: You're a pro and have a big budget for a powerful camera.

Don't buy if: You're a beginner, or you don't use your camera for professional purposes. It would likely be overkill if you shoot just one style of photography.

Alternative models: If you can stretch your budget, we absolutely adore the successor to this model; the Sony A7R V. It has a fully articulating screen and insane AI-powered autofocus, as well as fast processing speed and a whole bunch of improvements we didn't know the Sony A7R IV needed. Or if this sounds like way too much, check out the more beginner-friendly Sony A6600 — it may be an APS-C camera, but we think it's great for beginners and travel photographers.

Check out our Cyber Monday 2023 deals page for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.