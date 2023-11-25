Top 10 Best camera deals we've spotted: Black Friday weekend 2023

As we move from Black Friday 2023 toward Cyber Monday 2023 there are still camera deals for you to snap up.

There's a range of models on offer whether you're looking to take your first steps into photography or it's a professional model you're after. There's a Black Friday camera deal out there for everyone.

We've rounded up the best camera discounts this Black Friday and Cyber Monday having spent countless hours searching for them this past week. It's worth noting as well that we only consider deals from reputable retailers, so you can rely on the quality of the discount being offered.

Top 10 Black Friday and Cyber Monday camera deals 2023

Best camera

Nikon Z8 & Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S lens: was $5096.95 now $4596.95 from B&H Photo.

Save $500 on our favorite mirrorless camera when you buy it with the NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S lens, great for a variety of uses from landscape to portraits. This camera sits at the top of our best cameras guide and near the top of our best cameras for astrophotography guide.

Biggest saving

Fujifilm GFX 100S: was $5,999.95 , now $4,399 from Amazon.

Save $1,600 on a compact, medium-format mirrorless camera from Fujifilm. With in-body image stabilization, a 102MP sensor and a powerful autofocus system, this camera is great for landscape photography.

Lowest price camera we recommend

Nikon Z5 camera body: was $1,096.95 now $996.95 at Amazon Save $100 on Nikon's most compact full-frame mirrorless camera, making it the cheapest it's ever been. Another one under $1000, it's excellent for both stills and video, this is a great beginner full-frame camera.

Best for beginners

Sony A6600 was $1399 now $998 at Amazon.

Save $400 on the Sony A6600, it's now under $1000 which represents great value this Black Friday weekend. It's a fantastic little APS-C mirrorless camera with a 24.2MP sensor and more.

Nikon D7500 was $1,496.95 now $1.196.95 at B&H Photo Video.

Save $300 on this versatile DSLR camera from Nikon, which also includes an 18-140mm lens. This camera performs well in a variety of environments, photography styles, and even video. We think this one of the best Nikon cameras ever made, so grab this deal while it lasts.

Nikon D850 (body only): was $2,996.95 , now $2,496.95 at B&H

Save $500 on the best DSLR you can buy. The D850 can do it all, is perfect for astrophotography and suits the all-round photographer who like to shoot a bit of everything. The same deal is also available on Amazon.

Sony A7 III was $1999.99 now $1498 at Amazon.

Save $500 on one of our favorite cameras, the Sony A7III. It's great in low light and has brilliant autofocus (albeit not the latest tech), and we think for the price, you can't go wrong.

Canon EOS R3 was $5999 now $4999 at Amazon.

Save $1000 on an insanely capable camera this Black Friday. It's still one hell of an investment, but it's a huge saving for pros who make money from photography and need an impressive all-rounder they can rely on. This is the best price we've ever seen on this camera.

Is Black Friday 2023 over? Cyber Monday 2023 explained

While Black Friday is over insofar as it's now the weekend following, retailers don't just stop the savings because it hits midnight on Saturday morning.

In fact, you can expect additional deals to bubble up over the coming weekend, all culminating in Cyber Monday, another Black Friday-style day of deals that, while previously focused on online deals, will likely be valid in stores, too.

Check out our Black Friday 2023 deals page for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.