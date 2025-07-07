With the Prime Day sales taking place July 8-11, now is the time to keep an eye on the products you're interested in buying. Maybe you're on the lookout for one of the best cameras or are a keen stargazer who could do with adding one of the best telescopes to their night sky equipment?

However, how can you be sure you're getting the best deal and the most amount of money off? That's where we come in. We have a team of people scouring the internet daily to check the deals offered to see how legitimate they are. Shopping online for the best deal can be overwhelming, so let us do the hard work for you.

Why we check how legitimate the deals are

(Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes)

You may think that when you see a product reduced by, say, $200, that is a legitimate deal and you'll save exactly that. With our expert knowledge, we know that isn't always the case, sadly. Retailers have multiple tactics they use to entice you into buying and sometimes, this involves naughty price spikes and reductions, making discounts seem bigger than they are.

We have a team of experts whose jobs are to check the legitimacy of any deals we find and we've been doing this for years. This process and long-term experience means we sort through hundreds of potential deals a day, checking the pricing history of the products, comparing them to similar models and bundles, amongst other things.

We're finding and checking deals every hour

How can you know that you are getting the best deal and not paying more than necessary for a product, even though you're being told you're saving big? Here at Space.com, you can trust us. All of the deals you see listed on our pages have been thoroughly checked by our expert team to ensure they are legitimate deals. We've checked the pricing history amongst other things to guarantee that when we say you're saving, you are saving.

We aim to be transparent and often note, for example, if we've seen a product cheaper and when or if this is the first time it's been that low. We also monitor these deals regularly throughout the Prime Day event, keeping our information as up-to-date as possible, allowing you to grab the biggest and most legitimate discounts every time you visit us.

What tactics do we see retailers use?

(Image credit: Jeremy Lips & Dave Brody)

As mentioned above, our expert team often sees large price spikes leading up to Prime Day to then see a huge drop during the event. If you're not keeping an eye on the product you want leading up to the event, you will most likely only see the huge discount being offered. This doesn't mean you're actually saving much, even though it feels like you are. For example, a camera may be $1800 before Prime Day. It then gets spiked to $2200 in the days leading up to the sales and drops to $1700 for Prime Day. This makes it seem like you're saving $500, but to us, you're actually only saving $100.

Another thing we see often is that the price fluctuates daily in the lead-up to an event like Prime Day. This can make it hard to know when the best time to buy is. It spikes up and down over and over again, so keeping track can become a bit of a nightmare. Figuring out when to buy it while the price changes daily can also feel uncertain. What if it's cheaper again tomorrow? You'll be annoyed you didn't wait. We can help you here.

The third thing we see a lot is that the price of a product was actually lower a month or so ago, before the Prime Day sales began. The price gets hiked up for a while and then drops. This again makes it look like a good saving but often the dropped price is actually more than it was a month ago.

For example, say a telescope is listed as $2500 in May. The price may go up to $2900 in late June to then drop to $2600 during the Prime Day event. It seems like you've saved $300, but in our eyes, you haven't saved. You've overpaid! This leaves you with a conundrum. It may have been better to buy it before the sale. However, you don't definitively know this and this isn't what retailers do on every product.

So, effectively, there's no way of knowing if you'll be getting a better saving before or during Prime Day. You could continue to watch the product in the months leading up to Prime Day but realistically, who has the time and energy for that? Luckily for you, we do! You can rely on us to do the legwork for you. Our team has the specialist knowledge to be able to sniff out a bad deal. You can rest assured that any deal we publish is a true saving, having surpassed multiple and extensive checks. This way, whenever you buy, you know you're saving and it isn't just feeling like you are.

Our advice to guarantee big savings

(Image credit: Jonathan Lansley-Gordon)

We have two short bits of advice for you if you're wanting to guarantee great savings this Prime Day:

1. Figure out what products you want to save on in advance and monitor the price regularly in the month leading up to any big sales event like Prime Day.

2. If you don't have the time (or inclination) to do this, use us. We do all of this for you and can do more checks than you can do alone to ensure that you're getting the biggest and most legitimate discounts. Sometimes, even when checking the price over a month, it can still be hard to know if you're getting the best deal. Our thorough checks ensure you are.