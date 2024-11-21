It may seem like a dream, or an alternate reality, but HTC has just released loads of deals on its VR headsets this Black Friday. You can get virtually hundreds of dollars off with these HTC Vive Black Friday deals, and some are the lowest price we've ever seen online.

HTC makes some of the best VR headsets on the market, and some are in this sale. While Black Friday isn't until November 29, the brand has already launched offers on some of its models.

HTC VIVE Focus Vision: $999 at vive.com Currently, HTC is including holiday gifts with every purchase of a VIVE Focus Vision. The gifts include a VIVE Wired Streaming Kit worth $149, three VR games and a choice of game pack including Metro Awakening and Arizona Sunshine 2.

HTC VIVE XR Elite: was $1,099 now $799.99 at vive.com Save $300 on the VIVE XR Elite, which we deem the best hybrid VR headset you can buy. This deluxe pack comes with four attachments including a strap, face gasket and temple clips. The VIVE XR Elite bundle with the Ultimate Tracker 3 in 1 kit is also $250 off, so you can get it for just $1,298 on HTC's website.

HTC VIVE Pro 2 Full Kit: was $1,199 now $799.99 at vive.com Save almost $400 on this full VR kit which includes the VIVE Pro 2 headset and controllers. For under $800, you have everything you need to get started with VR. With 5K resolution, the VIVE Pro 2 headset has the best resolution of all the models we've tested. Note: If you only need the headset, it's currently $200 off on HTC's website or on Amazon, making it under $500.

HTC VIVE Tracker: was $129.99 now $99.99 at vive.com The new VIVE Tracker is now $30 off, making is under $100 this Black Friday. It is designed to replace controllers, capturing your body's movements to enhance your VR experience. This version is lighter and smaller than ever before, according to the brand, so this deal is worth grabbing if you want to upgrade your VR setup.

The VIVE XR Elite is a VR headset we rate as the best for hybrid VR, meaning it has an excellent balance of virtual and augmented reality. The VIVE Pro 2 is simply stunning. It's the best high-res model for our money as it boasts 5k graphics, a wide field of view and it runs smoothly. VIVE are known for quality and reliability so the deals above are definitely worth considering.

While these are great savings on VIVE VR paraphernalia, keep in mind there is still time before November 29, so the discounts may change and even get better. We'll update this page with new offers, so you can see all the latest deals here.

