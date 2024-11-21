Unreal Black Friday VR headset deals: Save up to $400 on various models in this HTC site-wide sale site-wide sale
These Black Friday VIVE VR headset deals will save you virtually hundreds of deals on top models from HTC.
It may seem like a dream, or an alternate reality, but HTC has just released loads of deals on its VR headsets this Black Friday. You can get virtually hundreds of dollars off with these HTC Vive Black Friday deals, and some are the lowest price we've ever seen online.
HTC makes some of the best VR headsets on the market, and some are in this sale. While Black Friday isn't until November 29, the brand has already launched offers on some of its models.
If you can't find what you're after here, check out our Black Friday 2024 deals page, which we update daily with all the latest discounts and offers.
Currently, HTC is including holiday gifts with every purchase of a VIVE Focus Vision. The gifts include a VIVE Wired Streaming Kit worth $149, three VR games and a choice of game pack including Metro Awakening and Arizona Sunshine 2.
Save $300 on the VIVE XR Elite, which we deem the best hybrid VR headset you can buy. This deluxe pack comes with four attachments including a strap, face gasket and temple clips.
The VIVE XR Elite bundle with the Ultimate Tracker 3 in 1 kit is also $250 off, so you can get it for just $1,298 on HTC's website.
Save almost $400 on this full VR kit which includes the VIVE Pro 2 headset and controllers. For under $800, you have everything you need to get started with VR. With 5K resolution, the VIVE Pro 2 headset has the best resolution of all the models we've tested.
Note: If you only need the headset, it's currently $200 off on HTC's website or on Amazon, making it under $500.
Save $50 on this Base Station, which pairs with VIVE Pro and Cosmos Elite headsets and controllers to track their locations, immersing you in room-scale virtual reality.
You can also find this deal at Amazon, if you prefer to shop there.
The new VIVE Tracker is now $30 off, making is under $100 this Black Friday. It is designed to replace controllers, capturing your body's movements to enhance your VR experience. This version is lighter and smaller than ever before, according to the brand, so this deal is worth grabbing if you want to upgrade your VR setup.
The VIVE XR Elite is a VR headset we rate as the best for hybrid VR, meaning it has an excellent balance of virtual and augmented reality. The VIVE Pro 2 is simply stunning. It's the best high-res model for our money as it boasts 5k graphics, a wide field of view and it runs smoothly. VIVE are known for quality and reliability so the deals above are definitely worth considering.
While these are great savings on VIVE VR paraphernalia, keep in mind there is still time before November 29, so the discounts may change and even get better. We'll update this page with new offers, so you can see all the latest deals here.
For more deals on telescopes, cameras, binoculars, LEGO sets and more, check out our Black Friday 2024 deals page.
