Looking for an alternative to Amazon this Black Friday? Walmart might just be the retailer for you.

While Black Friday isn't until November 29th, most retailers are already running sales — Walmart included. From streaming subscriptions to LEGO and telescopes, Walmart has hundreds of deals to take advantage of right now. If you have a Walmart+ membership, you can unlock early access to Black Friday deals and perks such as free shipping.

To save you the hassle of scrolling through pages and pages of offers, we've rounded up the top Black Friday space gifts at Walmart. We've also included examples of discounts from previous years so you know what to expect in 2024.

Top Black Friday space gifts at Walmart

Black Friday is a great time to shop for presents for the space fans and skywatching enthusiasts in your life. Whether you want to surprise them with a telescope or a LEGO set, we've got you covered.

Below are the best space gift deals from Walmart this Black Friday.

Paramount Plus: at Walmart Get Paramount Plus for free when you sign up for Walmart Plus. This is on top to early access to Black Friday deals, free shipping and delivery, and more.

AUOSHI S1S Drone: was $269.99 now $59.99 at Walmart Save $210 on this drone with 4K camera from AUOSHI. You may want to grab this insane deal while you can, but Walmart has teased that it will go down to $59.99 on November 11 for Walmart+ customers.

Holy Stone F196 Drone: was $279.99 now $79.99 at Walmart Save a huge $200 on this Holy Stone drone, complete with a 6K HD camera. While this early-access deal is already very impressive, Walmart has teased that the price will go down to $49.99 on November 11 for Walmart+ customers, so you might want to wait until then to bag it.

LEGO Star Wars Republic Fighter Tank: was $63.40 now $51.42 at Walmart Save almost $12 on the LEGO Star Wars Republic Fighter Tank building kit and playset. It comes with six minifigures and a lightsaber, and the tank has hidden wheels to mimic a hover effect. This kit is perfect for kids aged 7+ who will love to play with it once it's built.

Black Friday 2023 space deals from Walmart

Looking at previous years' deals, it's obvious Walmart is a great place to find discounted LEGO sets. We've rounded up some of the best Walmart offers from the last few editions of the shopping event.

