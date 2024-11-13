Top Black Friday space gifts at Walmart

If you're starting your Christmas shopping early and want an alternative to Amazon, these are the top Black Friday space gifts at Walmart.

Image shows the Walmart logo against a picture of the moon.
(Image credit: Future)
Looking for an alternative to Amazon this Black Friday? Walmart might just be the retailer for you.

While Black Friday isn't until November 29th, most retailers are already running sales — Walmart included. From streaming subscriptions to LEGO and telescopes, Walmart has hundreds of deals to take advantage of right now. If you have a Walmart+ membership, you can unlock early access to Black Friday deals and perks such as free shipping.

To save you the hassle of scrolling through pages and pages of offers, we've rounded up the top Black Friday space gifts at Walmart. We've also included examples of discounts from previous years so you know what to expect in 2024.

If you don't mind where you shop, check out our Black Friday 2024 deals page. We update it every day with the best offers on the internet.

Top Black Friday space gifts at Walmart

Black Friday is a great time to shop for presents for the space fans and skywatching enthusiasts in your life. Whether you want to surprise them with a telescope or a LEGO set, we've got you covered.

Below are the best space gift deals from Walmart this Black Friday.

Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus: at Walmart

Get Paramount Plus for free when you sign up for Walmart Plus. This is on top to early access to Black Friday deals, free shipping and delivery, and more.

AUOSHI S1S Drone
AUOSHI S1S Drone: was $269.99 now $59.99 at Walmart

Save $210 on this drone with 4K camera from AUOSHI. You may want to grab this insane deal while you can, but Walmart has teased that it will go down to $59.99 on November 11 for Walmart+ customers.

Holy Stone F196 Drone
Holy Stone F196 Drone: was $279.99 now $79.99 at Walmart

Save a huge $200 on this Holy Stone drone, complete with a 6K HD camera. While this early-access deal is already very impressive, Walmart has teased that the price will go down to $49.99 on November 11 for Walmart+ customers, so you might want to wait until then to bag it.

Celestron NexStar 8SE telescope
Celestron NexStar 8SE telescope: was $2,397.99 now $1,299 at Walmart

Save almost $1100 on this computerized telescope from Celestron. We've featured it in our best telescopes guide thanks to the fact it's powerful enough for deep space exploration and astrophotography.

LEGO Star Wars Republic Fighter Tank
LEGO Star Wars Republic Fighter Tank: was $63.40 now $51.42 at Walmart

Save almost $12 on the LEGO Star Wars Republic Fighter Tank building kit and playset. It comes with six minifigures and a lightsaber, and the tank has hidden wheels to mimic a hover effect. This kit is perfect for kids aged 7+ who will love to play with it once it's built.

LEGO Star Wars Spider Tank
LEGO Star Wars Spider Tank: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Walmart

Save $10 on this LEGO Star Wars kit based on The Mandalorian Season 3. It comes with three minifigures: Grogu (Baby Yoda), Bo-Katan and Darksaber.

LEGO Star Wars Boarding The Tantive IV
LEGO Star Wars Boarding The Tantive IV: was $54.99 now $43.95 at Walmart

Save over $11 on this LEGO diorama complete with seven minifigures. Kids will love playing with Darth Vader, Stormtroopers and Captain Antilles and recreating the scene from Star Wars: A New Hope.

LEGO Star Wars Clone Trooper and Battle Droid Battle Pack Set
LEGO Star Wars Clone Trooper and Battle Droid Battle Pack Set: was $29.99 now $23.95 at Walmart

Save over $6 on this building set for kids aged 7+. Complete with minifigures including clone troopers and battle droids, this kit provides hours of fun for kids aged 7+.

Black Friday 2023 space deals from Walmart

Looking at previous years' deals, it's obvious Walmart is a great place to find discounted LEGO sets. We've rounded up some of the best Walmart offers from the last few editions of the shopping event.

LEGO Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
LEGO Star Wars Jedi Starfighter: was $44.99 now $36.49 at Walmart

Last Black Friday, you could have saved $6 on the LEGO Star Wars Jedi Starfighter, which comes with three minifigs.

Note: the price is now even lower at just $25.98.

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet
LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: was $79.99 now $63.99 at Walmart

Last November, Walmart offered $16 off this LEGO version of Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet, which displays the six Infinity Stones.

Note: This deal is running again this year, so don't wait around!

LEGO Icons Galaxy Explorer
LEGO Icons Galaxy Explorer: was $100 now $75 at Walmart

In 2022, the LEGO Galaxy Explorer was 25% off at Walmart. The retro-themed Icons Galaxy Explorer was down to $75 off two Black Fridays ago.

Note: This item is not currently on offer.

Check out our Black Friday 2024 deals page for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.

