This Black Friday Sony camera deal at Walmart has everyone else beat

If you're on the hunt for a mirrorless camera then the attractive price of the Sony A7 IV might just be the thing that sells it to you. Although not listed as a deal, this camera is sitting at one of the lowest prices we've seen.

Save hundreds off the regular price of the Sony A7 IV at Walmart — it is currently for just $1,869.94.

We reviewed its predecessor Sony A7III and were huge fans, but this newer model produces beautiful 33MP images with an ISO sensitivity of 100 - 51,200 (extendable to 50 — 204,800) and can record 4K 60p video footage. It can focus down to a respectable EV -4. It shoots at up to 10FPS for RAW images and has two memory card slots for that bit of extra peace of mind.

We should mention that this deal is with a third-party seller, and you have until January 31st to make a return.

Sony Alpha 7 IV Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera: was $2,098 now $1,870 Save $630. A fantastic camera for beginners or intermediate photographers, or for pros who are happy to pick up an excellent camera at a very reasonable price point and won't mind missing out on some of the features on newer models.

We haven't reviewed the A7 IV (instead opting to review the Sony A7R IV, but looking at its specs compared to the more affordable models we have reviewed (and we're big Sony camera fans anyway), we think it would be a fantastic camera for beginners with a healthy budget, to professionals that don't necessarily need one of the absolute best models.

This model is still over $2,000 at Amazon, and while that is a discounted price, it doesn't beat Walmart's bargain.

If you need 'all the gear' to accompany your new purchase, Adorama currently offers a bundle price of $2098. The bundle includes a memory card, backpack, and extra battery, although if you do the math, you can buy the camera at a much lower price at Walmart and choose your own accessories, still leaving change in your pocket.

Key specs: 33MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor. Continuous shooting of up to 10FPS RAW images. The ISO range is 100 - 51,200 (extendable to 50 - 204,800), and the autofocus range is down to EV -4. You can use it to shoot up to 4K 60p video, with the real-time eye autofocus for humans, animals and birds for photos and videos, you're more likely to capture that perfect shot.

Consensus: We recommend it for professional photographers who don't want or need the absolute top-of-the-range and beginners who are just starting out, especially at this relatively low price point.

✅ Buy if: You are ready to buy a camera with impressive specs at a more affordable price point than the newer models.

❌ Don't buy it if you are looking to use it for action or sports photography, as it may not be fast enough to capture the perfect fast-motion shot.

Alternative models: We've rounded up and tested some of the best Sony cameras, so check out our guide to see if a different model takes your fancy. We recommend the Sony A7R V if you're looking for something similar, or beginners and content creators with smaller budgets might want to opt for the Sony A6700.