A failed Soviet Venus probe is falling to Earth, and an astronomer will attempt to catch it on camera on May 8

News
By published

The Cosmos 482 spacecraft is expected to plunge back to Earth after 50 years in orbit.

A Soviet-era spacecraft is set to reenter Earth's atmosphere after over 50 years in orbit, and you may just be able to see it blaze through our skies during a live webcast.

Using its robotic telescopes in Manciano, Italy, the Virtual Telescope Project aims to observe the anticipated reentry of the former Soviet Union's Cosmos 482 spacecraft. The probe intended to deliver a descent module to the surface of Venus, but failed to escape low Earth orbit following its launch in 1972.

To catch a glimpse of the spacecraft, the Virtual Telescope Project will host a live webcast online, beginning at 11:40 p.m. EDT on May 8 (0340 GMT May 9). You can watch the livestream here on Space.com courtesy of the Virtual Telescope Project or directly on their WebTV page or YouTube channel.

a black and white image of a roughly cylindrical-shaped grey mass on a black background

Telescopic images of the Soviet Kosmos 482 Venus descent craft in Earth's orbit, taken by satellite tracker Ralf Vandebergh of the Netherlands one decade apart. (Image credit: Ralf Vandebergh)

Since its failed launch, the spacecraft's descent module — a heavy, durable object built to survive entry into Venus's atmosphere — has remained in orbit. It has been slowly descending toward Earth and is now expected to reenter the atmosphere around May 10, based on current orbital predictions.

However, the high-speed and unpredictable nature of the spacecraft's uncontrolled reentry through Earth's atmosphere makes it challenging to observe. Gianluca Masi, Virtual Telescope Project founder and astronomer, said he "is not sure we will succeed, as this is an extreme task, but we will do our best," in an email to Space.com.

RELATED STORIES:

 —  Old Soviet Venus lander's fall to Earth will be no ordinary space junk crash. Here's why

 — New images of Soviet Venus lander falling to Earth suggest its parachute may be out

 — 3 big hunks of space junk crash to Earth every day — and it's only going to get worse

The Virtual Telescope Project will need to rely on real-time orbital predictions and trajectory forecasts provided by satellite tracking services to adjust their robotic telescopes accordingly.

During reentry, the spacecraft will appear as a bright, fast-moving object, much like a meteor streaking across the sky  —  that is, if it even falls near an area where it can be seen. Given Cosmos 482 was designed to withstand Venus' harsh conditions, parts of it may survive its trip through the atmosphere and land back down on Earth, experts have said.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Samantha Mathewson
Samantha Mathewson
Contributing Writer

Samantha Mathewson joined Space.com as an intern in the summer of 2016. She received a B.A. in Journalism and Environmental Science at the University of New Haven, in Connecticut. Previously, her work has been published in Nature World News. When not writing or reading about science, Samantha enjoys traveling to new places and taking photos! You can follow her on Twitter @Sam_Ashley13. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about launches spacecraft

A failed Soviet Venus probe is falling to Earth. Here's what it might look like

Old Soviet Venus lander's fall to Earth will be no ordinary space junk crash. Here's why

What will happen to VIPER? NASA shifts into reverse on canceled moon rover
See more latest
Most Popular
Artist&#039;s illustration of NASA&#039;s ice-hunting VIPER rover exploring the moon.
What will happen to VIPER? NASA shifts into reverse on canceled moon rover
A piece of space debris streaks with flame as it burns up in the atmosphere.
A failed Soviet Venus probe is falling to Earth. Here's what it might look like
a bright blue-white ring of light on a black background, with a plume of bright white gas ejecting from a nozzle in its center
US Space Force test fires thrusters for moon surveillance spacecraft
An aerial view of NYC with water around it.
Satellites show 28 US cities are sinking, including NYC and Chicago: 'Infrastructure can be silently compromised'
a man and a boy, each dressed in spacesuits, pose wearing mission patches against a dark background
Astronaut Scott Kelly joins 'Mission Dry', stars in Goodnites underwear campaign film
three men in clean room suits look at a spacecraft under assembly
Planet hunter Plato gets its eyes | Space photo of the day for May 7, 2025
a group of six people assembled at night before a cosmic backdrop
Teenage drama is interrupted by extraterrestrial phenomena in this exclusive clip for 'Watch the Skies' (video)
The potentially hazardous asteroid 612356 2002 JX8 is pictured against a field of blurry white stars, with its location highlighted with a white arrow.
A stadium-sized asteroid will fly past Earth on May 9, and you can watch it live (video)
a man in a black suit and glasses holds his hands up at shoulder height while speaking on a stage
Europe's space agency weighs fallout from proposed NASA budget cuts that could threaten joint missions
An illustration of the Earth looking very small on the right, and an image of the sun on the left.
Earth's skies pulse in sync with the sun's solar flares