NASA is looking to privatize astronaut rescue services

News
By published

The U.S. military has been responsible for rescuing astronauts during emergencies for years. NASA looks to change that.

people in helmets and bright orange jackets sit in an inflatable boat in the ocean next to a cone-shaped white capsule floating in the water
Pararescuemen train alongside Detachment 3 members during a human spaceflight support exercise at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Dec. 11, 2024. (Image credit: U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Collin Wesson)

NASA is asking private industry and academia for ideas for new rescue services for its astronauts on Earth in the event of emergencies during rocket launches, spacecraft free flight or landings.

The agency published a request for information (RFI) on April 23 seeking information from "all interested parties," including private businesses and universities, for astronaut crew rescue services for NASA's Commercial Crew Program (CCP). Commercial crew is the program that pairs NASA astronaut crews (and Russian cosmonauts on seat swap assignments) with private launch providers like SpaceX or Boeing.

Currently, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is responsible for rescuing astronauts in the event of emergencies here on Earth, NASA notes in the RFI. But the agency is now looking for more options for "rescue during off-nominal situations beyond the requirements of CCP mission providers," the RFI notes. It's unclear why the agency is now looking beyond the DoD to provide rescue services; NASA's Commercial Crew Program has not responded for comment at time of publication.

NASA says that these new astronaut crew rescue services are needed for all Commercial Crew Program missions starting in 2026 and running through 2030, the year the agency has said will be the end of the International Space Station.

These commercial rescue services could entail approaching spacecraft on the ground or in the sea and opening hatches, retrieving crew from spacecraft and providing medical care while transporting astronauts to medical facilities.

a scorched white cone-shaped capsule floats in the ocean near several boats

A white SpaceX Dragon capsule bobs in the Gulf of Mexico after splashing down with four Crew-9 astronauts off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida on March 18, 2025. SpaceX recovery teams can be seen approaching the capsule. (Image credit: NASA TV)

Whenever NASA chooses a new contractor for its astronaut rescue services, it will be responsible for providing "near-real-time spacecraft status" and landing locations to the best of its knowledge if rescue services are required.

These services would need to be able to be provided "along the ascent corridor which runs from the launchpad at [Kennedy Space Center], up the coast of the U.S. and Canada, and across to the coast of Ireland," NASA says in the RFI. Personnel must be able to respond to emergencies in pre-designated water landing zones within 24 hours of being notified of an emergency. The agency says rescue personnel must be trained in how to safely reach rescue locations and provide required medical care to astronaut crews on-site.

The U.S. Air Force currently has a unit known as Detachment 3 that trains for Commercial Crew Program rescues and is responsible for "coordinating astronaut rescue and recovery, contingency landing site support, payload security, medical support, coordination of airlift/sealift for contingency operations, as well as other support services required in the event of a spacecraft emergency," according to an Air Force statement.

Detachment 3 has personnel stationed at Patrick Space Force Base close to Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.

Detachment 3 is currently the only unit within the U.S. military tasked with supporting rescue operations during Commercial Crew Program launches. The unit's motto is "These things we do, that others may live," which reflects their mission to ensure that "an astronaut's worst day is not their last." It was created in 1959 to support the United States' first crewed spaceflight program, Project Mercury, and later supported the space shuttle program. In 2020, Detachment 3 supported the first crewed flight of NASA's Commercial Crew Program with SpaceX's Demo-2 mission.

a person wearing flippers and a helmet descends into the ocean under a parachute next to an inflatable boat

An Air Force Reserve pararescueman descends into the Atlantic Ocean from an Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft in an effort to recover a simulated NASA astronaut as part of an exercise held Jan. 14, 2016 off the shore of Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. (Image credit: U.S. Air Force photo/Matthew Jurgens)
RELATED STORIES:

 —  Dolphins welcome SpaceX's Crew-9 astronauts home after splashdown (video)

 — SpaceX Crew Dragon makes historic 1st splashdown to return NASA astronauts home

 — Get to the choppa! Artemis 2 moon astronauts practice splashdown with U.S. Navy (images, video)

According to NASA, U.S. Air Force personnel and aircraft are pre-positioned along key locations during Commercial Crew launches. If rescue is necessary within 200 nautical miles (370 km) of the agency's Florida launch site, an HC-130 aircraft and two HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters will be deployed from Patrick Space Force Base near Kennedy Space Center.

If a rescue is required farther away, a C-17 Globemaster aircraft would be deployed from Joint Base Charleston or Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

These military personnel and assets coordinate with SpaceX recovery teams, who typically operate two "fast boats" and a large recovery vessel to recover crew and spacecraft during nominal returns to Earth. One of the two fast boats recovers the parachute that slows the company's Dragon spacecraft during descent, while the other prepares the capsule for recovery by its larger vessel. Medical personnel are stationed on the recovery vessel to respond to emergencies.

SpaceX operates two recovery vessels, named "MV Megan" and "MV Shannon."

a large white vessel in a harbor. it features a wide, flat platform in the back and is emblazoned with the text "megan" under a large 'x'

SpaceX Dragon recovery vessel Megan in the West Basin of Port Canaveral, Florida USA on Feb. 25, 2023. (Image credit: Gordon Leggett/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 4.0)

NASA is seeking to change rescue service providers at a time when many in the U.S. government and even the agency itself are looking to shift more of the agency's tasks and responsibilities onto private industry.

The commercial space industry has grown and flourished in recent years, and NASA, like the U.S. federal government as a whole, is facing budget cuts and an overall reduction in size as part of the Trump administration's efforts to shrink the size of the American government and cut spending.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Brett Tingley
Brett Tingley
Managing Editor, Space.com

Brett is curious about emerging aerospace technologies, alternative launch concepts, military space developments and uncrewed aircraft systems. Brett's work has appeared on Scientific American, The War Zone, Popular Science, the History Channel, Science Discovery and more. Brett has English degrees from Clemson University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In his free time, Brett enjoys skywatching throughout the dark skies of the Appalachian mountains.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about private spaceflight

SpaceX's next private astronaut mission to ISS, Ax-4, to launch May 29 for Axiom Space

'We learned so much that we didn't know': Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost moon lander mission was full of surprises

These are the sharpest images yet of planets being born around distant stars
See more latest
Most Popular
Multiple blue disks against a dark background.
These are the sharpest images yet of planets being born around distant stars
Three Lego sets stand in front of an orange planet background with the space.com deals logo in the top-left corner
These ARE the Lego Star Wars deals you're looking for
Sci-fi space commandos look out over a lunar city
You really need to check out 'Moonrise', Netflix's awesome new sci-fi anime from the director of 'Attack on Titan'
Bode&#039;s galaxy hangs in space among a sea of stars, featuring a bright central core and sweeping spiral arms.
Amateur astrophotographer captures gorgeous view of Bode's galaxy from Death Valley
a silhouette of a spacesuit with the word &quot;BUZZ&quot; against a red backdrop
John Lithgow to launch into life of Apollo 11 astronaut in new podcast 'BUZZ'
Night sky map
How to see a celestial 'gazelle' cross the night sky close to the Big Dipper this week
The Nikon D850 on Space.com orange planet backdrop with deals logo
Capture May's full moon and the Eta Aquarid meteor shower with the best DSLR for astrophotography, now $600 off
A purple hued image showing two black circles circling around one another in the center. There is a wave of pinkish gas trailing behind each of them.
What can ripples in spacetime reveal about black holes? Quite a bit, it turns out
Recovery crews surround the return capsule of China&#039;s Shenzhou 19 astronaut mission after it returned to Earth on April 30, 2025.
China's Shenzhou 19 astronauts return to Earth after 6 months aboard Tiangong space station (video, photos)
Atmos Space Cargo&#039;s Phoenix 1 capsule is seen attached to the upper stage of its Falcon 9 rocket during the Bandwagon-3 mission on April 21, 2025.
See photos snapped in space by Europe's 1st private reentry capsule