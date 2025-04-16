Bipartisan US Planetary Science Caucus 'alarmed' by Trump's possible plans to slash NASA budget and block Mars Sample Return
One of the co-chairs represents the Democratic Party and the other represents the Republican Party.
Last week, reports started making rounds online about how the Trump administration could cut NASA's science budget for the upcoming fiscal year by almost half. Such a decision could lead to the closure of Goddard Space Flight Center, the cancellation of highly anticipated missions like Mars Sample Return (MSR), and perhaps even interference with active spacecraft like the Voyagers.
Those reports, based on government "passback documents," led many scientists to express their apprehension. "We would see, in this case, the majority of active science missions and in-development science missions completely wiped out," Casey Dreier, Chief of Space Policy at The Planetary Society, told Space.com shortly after the news began circulating.
Now, bipartisan U.S. Congressional Planetary Science Caucus co-chairs — Rep. Judy Chu (D-California) and Rep. Don Bacon (R-Nebraska) — have chimed into the conversation: "We are extremely alarmed by reports of a preliminary White House budget that proposes cutting NASA Science funding by almost half and terminating dozens of programs already well underway, like the Mars Sample Return mission and the Roman Space Telescope," they jointly wrote in a statement.
"I am horrified by the reports that the Trump White House wants to defund the MSR mission entirely," Rep. Chu, whose district includes NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in the statement.
NASA's Perseverance rover has been roaming Mars since 2021, collecting rock samples meant to be brought to Earth for further analysis. MSR has already faced many budget setbacks, but scientists continue to stress the importance of this mission for both scientific reasons and, as Rep. Chu notes as well, because of the investment already put into Perseverance's sample collection.
In the statement, the co-chairs also said that slashing NASA funding could jeopardize the U.S.'s goal of being the first nation to return humans to the moon in over 50 years as well as its "national security and defense capabilities," which has become a key facet of space science as countries such as Russia and China work to ramp up their own off-Earth military capabilities.
"Together, we must maintain America's preeminence in space," they say.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Monisha Ravisetti is Space.com's Astronomy Editor. She covers black holes, star explosions, gravitational waves, exoplanet discoveries and other enigmas hidden across the fabric of space and time. Previously, she was a science writer at CNET, and before that, reported for The Academic Times. Prior to becoming a writer, she was an immunology researcher at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York. She graduated from New York University in 2018 with a B.A. in philosophy, physics and chemistry. She spends too much time playing online chess. Her favorite planet is Earth.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
NASA continues stacking its giant Artemis 2 SLS moon rocket (photos)
Glitch forces Japan's asteroid-sampling Hayabusa2 probe into protective 'safe mode' in deep space