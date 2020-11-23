53% off Celestron's 114AZ Smartphone-Ready Telescope, now just $85 for Black Friday

Celestron's 114AZ smartphone-ready reflector telescope is on sale right now at Kohl's for $99.99, which is a big discount from the usual price of $179.99. What makes the deal even better is that you can use the checkout code THANKS for an extra 15% discount bringing the total price down to just $84.99. As that's above $75 you also get free shipping from Kohl's as part of the deal.

The Celeston 114AZ is a 114mm Newtonian reflector telescope that's suitable for beginners. It comes with a StarPointer Red Dot finderscope for manual alignment and to help you track down night-sky targets, while an included smartphone adapter allows you to use your smartphone to easily take photos.

It also comes with two eyepieces. The 20mm eyepiece is good for solar system targets like the moon, while the 4mm eyepiece offers a magnification of up to 150x for deep-space objects like galaxies and nebulas. There's also a 3x Barlow lens thrown into the bargain that can increase the magnification of both eyepieces even further.

The Celestron 114AZ-SR Telescope is compact, light, and easy to set up, making it ideal for older kids, beginners and amateur astronomers on the go. Even at its full price, this is a low-cost instrument but its optical prowess still packs enough of a punch to make it a worthwhile first telescope. At this discounted price it's a real bargain and will make a great present for anyone looking to get into astronomy.

To that end, it also comes with a free download of Starry Night software for Mac or PC or smartphone. This software comes free with the Celestron 114AZ-SR, but costs $49.95 to buy from Starry Night. It provides the precise positions of more than 36,000 targets to help you on your skywatching adventures.

