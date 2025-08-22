If you've been looking for a great full-frame mirrorless camera to capture the cosmos, you're in luck. Walmart is currently offering a deal on the Canon EOS R8 with an RF 24-50mm lens for $1316, a huge saving from the original price of $1,699. This is a good time to buy, as you'll be able to capture some stunning images of the Milky Way before the galactic core disappears from our skies after October.

You can get the Canon EOS R8 full-frame camera on sale right now at Walmart for $1316.

The prime viewing season for the galactic core in the northern hemisphere is from May to August but it is still visible in September and October, just after sunset, setting earlier and earlier as the season closes. This is because during the summer months our planet is facing towards the dense center of the Milky Way and during the winter we are facing towards the less dense outer arms.

We rated the Canon EOS R8 four and a half stars in our full Canon EOS R8 review. It is a fantastic full-frame mirrorless camera for its price. It provides professional-level features in a lightweight body that is perfect for taking to the dark sky sites that are essential for the best Milky Way photography.

Image 1 of 6 The Canon EOS R8 is compatible with all Canon RF lenses. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The build on the Canon EOS R8 is sturdy enough whilst staying light weight. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Canon EOS R8 can handle some of the bigger RF lenses too, without seeming unbalanced. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Canon EOS R8 has a fully articulated LCD screen which makes it a breeze for capturing photographs from difficult angles. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The back panel also features buttons that are placed in the right spots for easy use. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The dials on top of the Canon EOS R8 allow for easy manipulation of exposure controls and is intuitive enough for beginners and enthusiasts. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

In our full Canon EOS R8 review, we highlighted its impressive low-light performance, thanks to its 24.2MP full-frame sensor and great high ISO noise handling. We were able to capture stunning images of Venus and the stars it which had minimal image noise and color distortion even when zoomed in.

The Canon EOS R8 offers incredible value, combining the powerful sensor and image processor from its higher-end sibling, the EOS R6 Mark II, into a more compact and affordable body. The intuitive controls on the top and on the back side panel mean that it is easy to get shooting straight out of the box and is why we picked it as our best beginner full-frame camera in our best Canon cameras guide. It also has 4K video capabilities and a fantastic autofocus system that make it a great all-around camera for both photography and videography.

The Canon EOS R8 is a great choice for anyone looking to get into full-frame photography and would also like to shoot astro. The included RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 lens means you can start shooting straight away and it is also a wide enough focal length for you to capture the core of the Milky Way. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out with astrophotography, the EOS R8 offers an outstanding blend of performance and ease-of-use in a lightweight body.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Key features: 24.2MP full-frame sensor, DIGIC X image processor, 4K UHD 60p video recording, Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus, ISO range 100-102,400 (expandable to 204,800), 40FPS burst shooting, vari-angle touchscreen LCD.

Product launched: April 2023

Price history: This bundle usually retails for around $1699 on Walmart and $1799 on Amazon. The price dropped to $1599 on Amazon in July but this deal from Walmart is $283 cheaper at $1316.

Price comparison: Walmart: $1316 | Amazon: $1599 | Best Buy: $1599

Reviews consensus: We praised the Canon EOS R8 for its slim body, great high ISO noise handling and Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocusing. We think it is a great budget option for shooting astrophotography as well as generalist shooting.

Space: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½ | LiveScience: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: best cameras for astrophotography, best Canon cameras

✅ Buy it if: You want a lightweight and powerful full-frame camera that is great for astrophotography and everyday shooting.

❌ Don't buy it if: You need in-body image stabilization (IBIS) or dual card slots, as this model lacks those features.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.