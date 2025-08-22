Walmart is offering $383 off the Canon EOS R8 and includes a wide-angle RF lens — perfect for capturing the galactic core of the Milky Way
The Canon EOS R8 is now $383 off and comes with a wide-angle zoom lens. Now is a good time to buy, too, with the galactic core of the Milky Way still visible — but not for too much longer!
If you've been looking for a great full-frame mirrorless camera to capture the cosmos, you're in luck. Walmart is currently offering a deal on the Canon EOS R8 with an RF 24-50mm lens for $1316, a huge saving from the original price of $1,699. This is a good time to buy, as you'll be able to capture some stunning images of the Milky Way before the galactic core disappears from our skies after October.
You can get the Canon EOS R8 full-frame camera on sale right now at Walmart for $1316.
The prime viewing season for the galactic core in the northern hemisphere is from May to August but it is still visible in September and October, just after sunset, setting earlier and earlier as the season closes. This is because during the summer months our planet is facing towards the dense center of the Milky Way and during the winter we are facing towards the less dense outer arms.
We rated the Canon EOS R8 four and a half stars in our full Canon EOS R8 review. It is a fantastic full-frame mirrorless camera for its price. It provides professional-level features in a lightweight body that is perfect for taking to the dark sky sites that are essential for the best Milky Way photography.
Save $383 on this Canon EOS R8 and RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens bundle. The EOS R8 has a 24.2MP sensor, excellent high ISO noise handling and the 24-50mm lens delivers a wide enough focal length to capture a good portion of the Milky Way's galactic core.
We gave it four and a half stars in our full Canon EOS R8 review and it is featured in a number of our expert guides, including best cameras for astrophotography and best Canon cameras.
In our full Canon EOS R8 review, we highlighted its impressive low-light performance, thanks to its 24.2MP full-frame sensor and great high ISO noise handling. We were able to capture stunning images of Venus and the stars it which had minimal image noise and color distortion even when zoomed in.
The Canon EOS R8 offers incredible value, combining the powerful sensor and image processor from its higher-end sibling, the EOS R6 Mark II, into a more compact and affordable body. The intuitive controls on the top and on the back side panel mean that it is easy to get shooting straight out of the box and is why we picked it as our best beginner full-frame camera in our best Canon cameras guide. It also has 4K video capabilities and a fantastic autofocus system that make it a great all-around camera for both photography and videography.
The Canon EOS R8 is a great choice for anyone looking to get into full-frame photography and would also like to shoot astro. The included RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 lens means you can start shooting straight away and it is also a wide enough focal length for you to capture the core of the Milky Way. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out with astrophotography, the EOS R8 offers an outstanding blend of performance and ease-of-use in a lightweight body.
Key features: 24.2MP full-frame sensor, DIGIC X image processor, 4K UHD 60p video recording, Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus, ISO range 100-102,400 (expandable to 204,800), 40FPS burst shooting, vari-angle touchscreen LCD.
Product launched: April 2023
Price history: This bundle usually retails for around $1699 on Walmart and $1799 on Amazon. The price dropped to $1599 on Amazon in July but this deal from Walmart is $283 cheaper at $1316.
Price comparison: Walmart: $1316 | Amazon: $1599 | Best Buy: $1599
Reviews consensus: We praised the Canon EOS R8 for its slim body, great high ISO noise handling and Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocusing. We think it is a great budget option for shooting astrophotography as well as generalist shooting.
Space: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½ | LiveScience: ★★★★½
Featured in guides: best cameras for astrophotography, best Canon cameras
✅ Buy it if: You want a lightweight and powerful full-frame camera that is great for astrophotography and everyday shooting.
❌ Don't buy it if: You need in-body image stabilization (IBIS) or dual card slots, as this model lacks those features.
Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.
