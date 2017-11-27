Holiday Sale: Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

This holiday season, Amazon has found the droids you're looking for in this littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit.
The STEM-focused electronics kit is on sale for $79, down from $99.95, making this the lowest price ever for the kit on Amazon.com. The sale began for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and the price is still just as low. It comes with everything a kid might need to create a robotic R2 unit from a galaxy far, far away (including decorative stickers). Kids can build a droid from scratch, then team it tricks like head spins and self-navigation using the included Droid Inventor app for iPhone or Android.
The app includes more 16 Star Wars missions for your little engineer, and the interchangeable littleBits electronic components (speakers, motors or sensors) makes it easy to create new, unique custom droids to act out their favorite "Star Wars" moments!
