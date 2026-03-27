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Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 is... still not on Disney+. That's the bad news. The good news is that if you're a fan of Lego, you can while the time away with this Lego Star Wars Clone Wars Ahsoka Tano Jedi Interceptor, now $9 off at Walmart. You can save on her younger self's craft, all without putting a penny in the evil emp... sorry, Amazon's pocket.

Get this Lego Star Wars Clone Wars Ahsoka Tano Jedi Interceptor, complete with Ahsoka and Anakin minifigures, for just $36 at Walmart.

We've got an eye for the best Star Wars sets here at Space, and while this set won't exactly take up an entire table, it's still a seriously cool set, with both display and play potential. Aside from Ahsoka and her droid pal, it also comes with a minifigure of Anakin Skywalker, her mentor, whom she'd follow to the ends of the galaxy. Let's hope there are no nasty surprises in their future.

Chris McMullen Contributing writer Chris is a freelance journalist who, when not writing or falling further down the Lego rabbit hole, indulges his taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor).

Take off into the Clone Wars with Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor, Ahsoka and Anakin minifigures included. (Image credit: Lego)

Aww... isn't Ahsoka just the cutest Jedi apprentice? At least that's how you're supposed to feel meeting her in the animated Clone Wars movie, but knowing that her master is going to turn into Darth Vader puts a damper on that.

Nevertheless, if you put that aside, you'll have a blast with this Lego Star Wars: Clone Wars Ahsoka Tano's Interceptor. There's plenty of play potential here, with minifigures of Ahsoka Tano herself, her droid and Anakin Skywalker. It's light enough that you can swoosh it round the room, and with spring-loaded shooters you can even get into dogfights with the evil Trade Federation.

Now, if only we could get an actual air date for Star Wars: Ashoka Season 2. We think Disney+ is one of the best streaming services for sci-fi fans but, nearly three years after Season 1 ended, we're getting a tad impatient.

Key features: Three minfigures; Anakin, Ahsoka and R7-A7 droid; 290 pieces in total, for builders aged 8+, 7.5in / 19cm long.

Price comparison: Amazon: $36|