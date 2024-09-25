Xenomorphs infest a luxury resort in Marvel Comics' new 'Alien: Paradiso #1'

As a general rule, those wicked biomechanics nightmares known in the "Alien" universe as xenomorphs don’t exactly mix well at holiday gatherings, kids' birthday parties, or luxury beach retreats and we can understand why. Their acidic blood is tough to get out in the wash, they usually cocoon guests in a sticky resin for later impregnation by facehuggers, and they have terrible table manners.

Set at an elite vacation destination, "Alien: Paradiso" is Marvel Comics' latest "Alien" comic book project to deliver a fatal dose of nerve-jangling tales showcasing the lethal extraterrestrial creatures last featured in director Fede Alvarez's "Alien: Romulus." The first issue lands on Dec. 11, 2024, written by Steve Foxe ("Spider-Woman") and paired with illustrations by artists Edgar Salazar and Peter Nguyen.

This five-issue limited series takes fans into a glamorous vacation spot where Colonial Marshals on a routine mission to Paradiso bump into some disagreeable bad guys and a brood of interstellar beasts bound to cause extreme mayhem.

Artist Iban Coello's cover for "Alien: Paradiso #1" (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Check out the official synopsis:

“‘Alien: Paradiso’ will introduce fans to an all-new side of the 'Alien' universe as the universe's deadliest life form discovers a feast of fresh victims at a luxury resort! But these vacationers are far from innocent, and as the xenomorph bathes this picturesque landscape in blood and carnage, the familiar corruption, greed, and horror that comes with the territory of Alien storytelling rears its ugly head!

"In a bold twist, each issue will feature special xenomorph point of view pages drawn by Nguyen, allowing readers to see through the eyes of a xenomorph as it hunts its terrified targets!

"Welcome to Paradiso, where the money flows like blood and the blood flows like acid! The Tulum of space, Paradiso is a hidden gem among the colonies with its tropical climate, white sand beaches and a remarkable population of hyper-wealthy criminals. When Colonial Marshals Dash Nanda and Lydia Reeves are sent there to bust a smuggling ring, they think they've hit the job-assignment jackpot. But the only ones getting lucky here are those hungry enough to take what they need."

Artist J. Gonzo's variant cover for "Alien: Paradiso #1" (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Alien: Paradiso #1" strikes comic shops on Dec. 11, 2024 just as holidaytime hits, with a main cover from Iban Coello and a variant drawn by artist J. Gonzo.

"With 'Romulus' taking the franchise back to its roots in many respects, I wanted to make sure we were offering readers a story they couldn't find anywhere else," Foxe said in a Marvel statement. "Setting our tale on the sun-kissed shores of a high-end beach resort populated by underhanded criminals, undercover marshals, and underpaid employees immediately spun us in a new direction.

"But as someone who considers 'Alien' perhaps the most perfect film of all time, I hewed very close to the fundamentals of what I found so horrifying in the first place: a small group of people out of their depth, stalked by an unknowable threat in a contained location. Edgar, Peter, and I are working to bring you the 'Alien' you know, love, and fear, but in a way you've never seen before. Pull up a beach chair and watch out for the acid splash."

