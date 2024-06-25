Marvel superheroes battle bloodthirsty Xenomorphs in new 'Alien' variant covers

Marvel superheroes will battle xenomorphs from the "Alien" universe in the coming "Aliens vs. Avengers" comics miniseries. Here's a look at some of its alternate covers.

We'll soon get some tastes of the unique brand of horrors coming in Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić’s "Aliens vs. Avengers" crossover miniseries, which will be released in August.

Marvel has unleashed the wicked extraterrestrial creatures from the "Alien" franchise onto five variant covers, which will roll out weekly in July and August.

Not only is this an explosion of "Alien"-related offerings form Marvel to heat up the summer, but it also coincides with the arrival of director Fede Alvarez's "Alien: Romulus" movie on Aug. 16, 2024, which is the first "Alien" feature film since "Alien: Covenant" struck theaters in 2017.

Here's the official description of Marvel's sinister infestation:

"Over the last few years, Marvel Comics has produced all-new comic book series set in the thrilling 'Alien' universe, and beginning this August, the 'Alien' universe and Marvel universe will collide for the first time in Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić’s 'Aliens Vs. Avengers!' Announced last month, this four-issue limited series takes place in a new Marvel timeline and pits older, grittier versions of Earth's mightiest heroes against an invasion of xenomorphs. To celebrate this monumental moment in pop culture history, fans can pick up five 'Marvel Vs. Alien' variant covers starting in July!

"Featured on some of Marvel's hottest upcoming titles, these new pieces of artwork come from superstar artists including Greg Land, Tony Daniel, Erica D'Urso, Stephen Segovia and Joshua Cassara. The 'Marvel Vs. Alien' variant covers depict breathtaking battles between Marvel's greatest icons and the deadly xenomorphs! Are Phoenix, Spider-Man, Moon Knight, Deadpool and She-Hulk powerful enough to take on hordes of the galaxy’s perfect organism singlehandedly?"

The iconic "Alien" xenomorph. The next movie in the series, "Alien: Romulus," is set to hit theaters on Aug. 16, 2024. (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

First up in the array of "Marvel vs Alien" alternate covers is "Deadpool #4" by Greg Land on July 3. That will be followed by "The Amazing Spider-Man #53" from Tony Daniel on July 10, "Phoenix #1" by Erica D’Urso on July 17 and "Vengeance of the Moon Knight #7" by Stephen Segovia on July 24. Rounding out the set is "Sensational She-Hulk #10," created by Joshua Cassara, on Aug. 14.

It's inspiring to see how easily H.R. Giger's biomechanical killing machines first hatched in Ridley Scott's "Alien" fit so perfectly within the Marvel universe, and it will be fascinating to see what other crossovers and matchups we might see in the future, not just in comic books, but in feature films, tie-in novels and video games.

Let the crazy commingling commence!