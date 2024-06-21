The Predator lands in Wakanda in new 'Predator vs Black Panther' series

Now that 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) is under the protective umbrella of The Walt Disney Company, which is also the corporate parent of Marvel Comics, expect to see more crossovers of franchise characters making the leap from film and TV into the comic book universe.

After the savage intergalactic hunter fought the adamantium-clawed X-Men last fall in "Predator vs Wolverine," it's time to take a ringside set to another heavyweight matchup for the ages in the footsteps of next month's "Aliens vs. Avengers" title by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić.

The latest crossover to emerge from Disney's intellectual property merger is a showcase pairing that appears to be a match made in sci-fi fantasy heaven, as Marvel Comics is preparing to roll out their new "Predator versus Black Panther" four-issue miniseries just a few swipes down the calendar, and we're all poised to pounce on the premiere issue that arrives on Aug. 21, 2024.

Ken Lashley's cover for "Predator versus Black Panther #1." (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by seasoned comics celebrity Benjamin Percy ("Predator vs. Wolverine," "Ghost Rider," "Wolverine") and paired with interior art courtesy of ace illustrator Chris Allen ("X-Force," "Black Panther") and dynamic main covers by acclaimed artist Ken Lashley, "Predator versus Black Panther" promises to heat up your summertime entertainment with a killer clatter of sharp claws and gleaming spears.

Here's the official synopsis:

"WAKANDA … IS PREY? You saw the Marvel Universe's most tenacious mutant go up against one of the greatest killing machines in history in 'PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE' - and survive.

"Now the planet Earth lives on in Predator lore…a planet full of the most exhilarating prey they could imagine! And the strongest weapons in the Multiverse are in their sights. When a young Predator with something to prove comes for Wakanda's vibranium, the Black Panther faces an enemy whose resources rival those of his great nation. Who will prove stronger? Benjamin Percy teams up with 'Stormbreaker' artist Chris Allen to pit king against king in a bloody new series!"

The lethal dreadlocked Yautja species, first born out of director John McTiernan's "Predator" blockbuster from 1987 and whose mythology has evolved in numerous Hollywood sequels, prequels and crossovers, is the ideal combatant to collide with T'Challa as the two apex warriors square off.

"There are a number of reasons that Black Panther makes for a great adversary and Wakanda makes for great stage (including the fact that the perimeter shield, when locked down, creates a hunting preserve)," said Percy in a Gizmodo interview. "But then you throw vibranium into the mix, and you've got a really interesting (and fresh) Predator narrative. The Yautja covet their weapons and trophies—and the kingdom's vast stores of this rare cosmic metal would be impossible to resist.

"Chris Allen is doing interior art for the series, and holy hell can he draw. He's such a force—and has such an eye for detail. Every millimeter of his panels contributes richly to the story. He spent a lot of time designing our Yautja, so get ready for a showcase of armor and designs worthy of the Met Gala(ctic)."

Marvel Comics' "Predator versus Black Panther #1" strikes on Aug. 21, 2024.