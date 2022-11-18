Save up to $1000 with these Unistellar Black Friday deals

Unistellar is offering one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen as their eQuinox telescope is $1000 off (opens in new tab) and their eVscope 2 model is $900 off (opens in new tab) too.

The manufacturer is calling these discounts early Black Hole Friday Deals and the telescopes will be on offer from November 18 through to November 28. So if you're looking for a high-end, high-spec, powerful telescope now is the time as you can either save $1000 on Unistellar's eQuinox telescope (opens in new tab) or get $900 off their eVscope 2 model.

This time of year is always great for telescope deals and trying to bag a bargain on the best telescopes around. The appeal of these telescopes is their ease of use, their power, the sophisticated design and the use of technology all contributing to an out-of-this-world stargazing experience. If you want to take a look at more fantastic deals on telescopes that are more suitable for a smaller budget check out our guide to the best budget telescopes under $500.

(opens in new tab) Unistellar eQuinox Computerized Telescope was $2999 , now $1999 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $1000 on a highly sophisticated telescope from Unistellar. Galaxies, nebulae and star clusters are easily visible due to the 400x digital magnification, auto-detection, light pollution reduction system and an app with a database of 5000 objects means you know exactly what you're looking at. You can also stream your experience with connected devices, for an added experience.

(opens in new tab) Unistellar eVscope 2 Computerized Telescope Was $4899 Now $3999 from Unistellar (opens in new tab) and here on Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $900 on a highly computerized telescope that's ideal for set-and-forget astrophotography. It doesn't require much previous astronomy experience and it features a 114mm aperture, 450mm focal length, 150x digital zoom and extras including a Nikon-made eyepiece. The use of an app and the smartphone to control the telescope makes the experience fun and easy.

It's easy to look at the huge amount of money off these two telescopes and see the value in these deals, but what makes the telescopes worth getting? Well, the specs on these scopes are enough to make you want these alone, and the savings might just tempt you. Both make use of an app and because of the sophisticated technology, not much experience is required as they can auto-detect night sky objects for you to view.

While these aren't like traditional telescopes, the two do share similarities with each other. Firstly, focusing on the eQuinox telescope and the $1000 saving (opens in new tab), it has a focal length of 450mm and a digital magnification of up to 400x meaning that given its wide field of view, deep-sky and faint objects like star clusters, nebulas are clearly visible. What's more, there's a light pollution reduction system so you'll even have a good star gazing experience in built-up areas.

Then there's the eVscope 2 which you can save $900 (opens in new tab) on, which somehow offers even more. The telescope operates solely through the use of a smartphone so it's fantastic for astrophotography too. It also comes with 7.7MP enhanced image resolution and a Nikon eyepiece so there's no need to purchase any extra astrophotography equipment.

These are highly sophisticated telescopes and although Unistellar is advertising these as Black Friday deals, you can actually save big ahead of the day itself. With savings of $900 and $1000 respectively, these discounts are not to be missed so easily.

