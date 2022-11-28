Snap up $225 off the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV this Cyber Monday

A good Cyber Monday camera deal is always worth snapping up, and grabbing $225 off the Olympus OM-D EM10 Mark IV camera (opens in new tab) with a 14-42mm II R lens is exactly that.

The $225 discount (opens in new tab) is definitely one of the Cyber Monday deals worth capturing and not just because of the money you save. In fact, we rate this camera as one of the best cameras and best cameras for low-light photography on the market today. Here though, it's not just the camera you get for your money but a brilliant 14-42mm II R lens to enhance your photography experience.

If you feel like you missed the Black Friday sales, fear not because you can still save some big bucks on a camera that will deliver top-quality images and videos. Its upgraded sensor and new autofocus system help make this camera a success. This is also one of the best beginner cameras and if you're looking for camera deals on something easy enough to use but still high-spec, this could be what you're looking for.

(opens in new tab) Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV And 14-42mm II R Lens Was $999.98 Now $774.98 on Adorama (opens in new tab). Save $225 on a fantastic user-friendly, lightweight and compact camera. This camera features 20.3MP and full HD capabilities, for video. It's also got a 121-point autofocus system as well as five-axis image stabilization and a 14-42mm II R lens to enhance your photography experience.

Aside from the big money saving, why is this camera worth getting? Well above all else, a camera should take good quality images as well as/or videos and the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV delivers on that front. 20.3MP along with a 121-point auto focus and image stabilisation means it's a lot more simple to take high quality, crystal-clear images. This camera also possesses the ability to full HD video and can capture up to 120fps.

We found this camera to be very user-friendly and excellent for everyday use because of both it's ease-of-use and it's lightweight and compact design. It's Auto mode is also good enough that you won't often have to stray far from it, which is super-helpful for those without much experience. It also has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and features a range of filters.

The lens is included in the price here and that's an added bonus considering it both enhances the photography experience and still fit into a pocket or rucksack without hassle. $225 off this camera (opens in new tab) is a huge saving and considering you get a lot of quality and how user-friendly it is, this is a Cyber Monday camera deal worth snapping up.

