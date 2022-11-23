Live
Black Friday Deals live now: Telescopes, star projectors, Lego and more
Our Black Friday space deals coverage is underway with the freshest deals on telescopes, star projectors, drones Lego and more.
Black Friday is here once again and that means potentially big savings on telescopes, binoculars, drones and more for space fans looking for a good deal for holiday gifts.
We've rounded up the best telescope deals and best space gift ideas for Black Friday along with a host of other bargains on star projectors, binoculars and VR headsets for the space cadet in your life.
We'll be updating this page throughout the week to find the best Black Friday space deals as they come out. Be sure to check back often and refresh this page for the latest and greatest deals.
Early Black Friday Space Deals: Quick Links
- Telescopes: Save $1,000 on a Unistellar eVscope (opens in new tab)
- Star Projectors: Astronaut Starry Sky Projector from $25 (opens in new tab)
- Amazon Binocular deals: Celestron, Nikon, Bushnell, and more (opens in new tab)
- Drones: Save up to $650 on Autotel drones (opens in new tab)
- Lego: $100 off the epic Star Wars Millennium Falcon UCS set (opens in new tab)
- VR Headsets: Save up to $70 on Meta Quest 2 (opens in new tab)
Meta Quest 2 VR headsets are $70 off w/ free games
- Meta Quest 2 (256GB) -
was $499.99, now $429.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Meta Quest 2 (128GB) -
was $399.99, now $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
A good VR headset can transform a space experience on your computer into an immersive trip across the final frontier and this Meta Quest 2 deal from Amazon has the right stuff.
You can save up to $70 off a Meta Quest 2 VR headset with a 259 GB capacity (opens in new tab), the highest storage capacity available now, and get two free games at the same time. This Black Friday Bundle comes with Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber for free, and we've got a list of the best free space VR games to choose from once you're set up.
If 259 GB is a bit much, you can still save $50 on the Meta Quest 2 VR headset with 128 GB (opens in new tab), which also comes with the two free games. Both deals come with the Quest 2 headset (it was previously called the Oculus Quest 2, if it sounded familiar to you, and it's a standalone device. You won't need a game console or PC to pair it with, but it does link to PC if you'd like to try a PC VR title or two.
The Meta Quest 2 includes features to keep you from bumping into obstacles, two Touch controllers and cameras to help orient yourself in a room. Its reviews on Amazon are overwhelmingly positive, and we were also impressed when we tried it, too. Check out our Meta Quest 2 review for an in-depth look at the VR gear.
If the Meta Quest 2 isn't exactly what you're looking for, check out our other VR headset deals and our guide to the best VR headsets around.
Save 21% on the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ telescope
- Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ Refractor Telescope:
was $189.95, now $149.97 on Amazon
The Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ refractor telescope is currently at a discount of over 20% which makes a perfect gift for beginner astronomers this Black Friday. It features a 70mm aperture and a powerful 900mm focal length that takes you in for detailed lunar views. Not only that but thanks to the fully coated objective lens it's ideal for land-based viewing as well: wildlife, landscapes and more are adequate subjects during the day.
At night though, the AstroMaster 70AZ benefits from fully coated optics to reduce optical aberrations associated with astronomy. The telescope also ships with everything you need to get started stargazing: a full-height tripod, two eyepieces, and a red dot finderscope to find your celestial objects before refining positioning through the eyepiece. During our Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ review we noted that the achromatic refractor avoids distracting 'false color' and is already good value, which is even more evident now given the discount.
Suitable for adults but also easy enough to set up for younger astronomers and kids, the refractor weighs just 11 lbs (5 kg) so taking it out to dark sky locations, or just to get away from the city lights, is simple. The tripod also comes with a simple Alt-Az controlled tripod with a smooth panning handle to locate night sky objects quickly.
It requires no tools to set up and is one of the simplest telescopes in Celestron's refractor range. Read our guide to the best telescopes if you want to shop around. Alternatively, check out our round-ups of the best telescopes for beginners, best telescopes for kids and snap up quick deals with budget telescopes under $500
Lego's UCS Millennium Falcon is $100 off
- Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon UCS set :
was $849.00, now $749.99 at Zavvi
The Millennium Falcon is an icon for science fiction fans around the world and when it comes to models, there is no higher crown jewel than the Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon set, which is on sale for $749.99 (opens in new tab), a full $100 off, at Zavvi this week. You'll have to use the code SWFALCON at checkout to get the deal.
Released in 2017, the massive UCS Millennium Falcon set is part of Lego's Ultimate Collectors Series. It is a massive building set with 7,541 pieces and measures 22 inches wide, 33 inches long and 8 inches tall (about 56 centimeters wide, 84 cm long and 20 cm tall). It also weighs a whopping 37 pounds (17 kilograms) but in our review of the UCS Millennium Falcon, my colleague Jordan Miller found it to be sturdy enough to move around once built with out fear of it crumbling apart.
This set does not go on sale often, and while last year Amazon did host a special lightning sale during Black Friday, the set sold out quickly and it is not currently expected to be back on sale at Amazon in 2022. We're not sure how many sets Zavvi has available, so if this set has been on your Padawan's gift list, you may want to act fast.
You can also see all of our best Lego Star Wars sets and our best Lego Star Wars deals to prepare for Black Friday. Our best Lego space deals has more familiar rocket and other set deals from a galaxy closer to home.
Save $70 on the Celestron AstroMaster 114 EQ telescope
- Celestron AstroMaster 114 EQ telescope:
was $319.95, now $249.95 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
We first saw the Celestron AstroMaster 114 EQ telescope at $70 off on Amazon (opens in new tab) back in October during Amazon Prime Day but the deal is now back for Black Friday.
There's already a $30 discount on the AstroMaster 114 EQ but save a further $40 off with the coupon (tick the box) and you'll see this $70 saving at checkout. We've rated it as one of our best telescope deals currently available. However, if you want to see what else is available take a look at our guide to the best telescopes in 2022.
This is a good telescope for beginners and those who don't have much experience with skywatching. It's easy to use and comes packed with accessories including two eyepieces (20mm and 10mm), a full-height tripod and a StarPointer red dot finderscope. It also ships with software to support your stargazing experience. If you want to discover other skywatching gear and have a keen eye for deals, be sure to check out our guides to the best Celestron telescope and binocular deals, best telescopes for beginners and budget telescopes under $500.
Nikon D850 camera now almost $900 off
- Nikon D850 camera:
was $2,996.95, now $2,104.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
This huge $900 discount on the Nikon D850 (opens in new tab) is the biggest saving we've seen on what we've rated as one of the best cameras for photos and videos and the best camera for astrophotography. Dropping it from $2,996.95 down to just $2,104.95, Walmart are currently offering the best deal on this DSLR camera.
Although a few years old now, it still competes with modern mirrorless cameras. We gave it 4.5/5 stars in our Nikon D850 review. It shoots stills photos at a whopping 45.4MP resolution and can capture 4KUHD 30p video which lends itself well to any photographer and videographer except those that require the latest 8K video res.
A superb generalist camera the Nikon D850 is amazingly good at everything. Astrophotography, sports, wildlife, portraiture, landscapes — you name it, the D850 can handle it.
Built like a tank and designed for professionals to throw around all day, it's fully weather sealed so taking it out in the rain or snow won't make it bat an eye.
B&H is also offering a $500 discount on the Nikon D850 (opens in new tab) and Amazon is currently matching that with their $500 Nikon D850 deal (opens in new tab) but we recommend you grab it from Walmart while stocks last to almost double your savings.
Hexeum night vision binoculars 53% off
- Hexeum Night Vision Binoculars:
was $298.00, now $139.98 at Amazon
Hexeum may not be a household name when it comes to high-quality optics, but this deal caught the eye of our optics team because it's simply too good to resist for people in love with the outdoors.
These Hexeum night vision binoculars are on sale for $139.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab), down from $298, and come with a 3x magnification and 4x digital zoom. While we haven't been able to test them hands-on, their specifications are impressive enough to make them worth the risk when they're at this price.
Amazon does seem to like these night vision binoculars as we saw a similar deal during Amazon Prime Day this year. Check out our full analysis of this Hexeum night vision binoculars deal here for more.
If you'd rather shop around for other options, check out our guide to the best night vision binoculars. We also have a best binoculars guide for more traditional optics and you can save more with our best binocular deals. We've also rounded up some of the best compact binoculars and for children, we have the best binoculars for kids.
Unistellar up to telescopes $1,000 off
- Unistellar eQuinox Computerized Telescope
was $2999, now $1999 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Unistellar eVscope 2 Computerized Telescope
was $4899Now $3999 from Unistellar (opens in new tab) and here on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Unistellar's eQuinox and eVscope 2 telescopes are powerful, fully computerized skywatching tools designed to allow stargazers to observe deep-space objects like star clusters, galaxies and more while reducing the impact of light pollution on your night sky. Unlike traditional telescopes, which can only have an eyepiece to look through, these telescopes are app-controlled and allow you to observer through your smartphone or other device much like astronomers do.
While the baseline price can be a bit of a shock, a savings of up to $1,000 is a huge markdown for the eQuinox telescope (opens in new tab), which offers up to 400x digital magnification to image faint star clusters or nebulas. The $900 off the eVscope 2 (opens in new tab) offers a discount on a powerful tool for astrophotography: it has a 7.7MP enhanced image resolution and a Nikon eyepiece for traditionalists that prefer to view on the telescope, rather than the also-compatible smartphone view.
Unistellar's double telescope sale is part of the company's Black Hole Friday Deal event for Black Friday and runs through Nov. 28. If you are looking for something a little less demanding on your wallet, check out our guide for the best budget telescopes under $500.
