Black Friday Deals live now: Telescopes, star projectors, Lego and more

Save 21% on the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ telescope (Image credit: Jamie Carter) Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ Refractor Telescope: was $189.95 , now $149.97 on Amazon The Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ refractor telescope is currently at a discount of over 20% which makes a perfect gift for beginner astronomers this Black Friday. It features a 70mm aperture and a powerful 900mm focal length that takes you in for detailed lunar views. Not only that but thanks to the fully coated objective lens it's ideal for land-based viewing as well: wildlife, landscapes and more are adequate subjects during the day. At night though, the AstroMaster 70AZ benefits from fully coated optics to reduce optical aberrations associated with astronomy. The telescope also ships with everything you need to get started stargazing: a full-height tripod, two eyepieces, and a red dot finderscope to find your celestial objects before refining positioning through the eyepiece. During our Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ review we noted that the achromatic refractor avoids distracting 'false color' and is already good value, which is even more evident now given the discount. Suitable for adults but also easy enough to set up for younger astronomers and kids, the refractor weighs just 11 lbs (5 kg) so taking it out to dark sky locations, or just to get away from the city lights, is simple. The tripod also comes with a simple Alt-Az controlled tripod with a smooth panning handle to locate night sky objects quickly. It requires no tools to set up and is one of the simplest telescopes in Celestron's refractor range. Read our guide to the best telescopes if you want to shop around. Alternatively, check out our round-ups of the b est telescopes for beginners , best telescopes for kids and snap up quick deals with budget telescopes under $500

Lego's UCS Millennium Falcon is $100 off (Image credit: Future) Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon UCS set : was $849.00 , now $749.99 at Zavvi The Millennium Falcon is an icon for science fiction fans around the world and when it comes to models, there is no higher crown jewel than the Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon set, which is on sale for $749.99 (opens in new tab), a full $100 off, at Zavvi this week. You'll have to use the code SWFALCON at checkout to get the deal. Released in 2017, the massive UCS Millennium Falcon set is part of Lego's Ultimate Collectors Series. It is a massive building set with 7,541 pieces and measures 22 inches wide, 33 inches long and 8 inches tall (about 56 centimeters wide, 84 cm long and 20 cm tall). It also weighs a whopping 37 pounds (17 kilograms) but in our review of the UCS Millennium Falcon, my colleague Jordan Miller found it to be sturdy enough to move around once built with out fear of it crumbling apart. This set does not go on sale often, and while last year Amazon did host a special lightning sale during Black Friday, the set sold out quickly and it is not currently expected to be back on sale at Amazon in 2022. We're not sure how many sets Zavvi has available, so if this set has been on your Padawan's gift list, you may want to act fast. You can also see all of our best Lego Star Wars sets and our best Lego Star Wars deals to prepare for Black Friday. Our best Lego space deals has more familiar rocket and other set deals from a galaxy closer to home.