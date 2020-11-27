The best Black Friday gift deals for space fans in 2020

Black Friday 2020 brings lots of out-of-this-world space deals for you, but make sure to buy with warp speed before these items disappear.

Below is a roundup for the best online deals for things like telescopes, binoculars, "Star Wars", household items and toys. If you're looking for more "Star Wars"-related items, you can also check out our "Star Wars" Lego deals page here and "Star Wars" deals page here.

We additionally have a whole deal page for you on space-themed gifts. In astronomy gear, we have the best deals for telescopes, as well as the best deals in binoculars and telescopes for Celestron, Vixen, Meade and Orion.

We know telescopes require some thought, so be sure to check out our telescope guide pages to find the best options for beginners, hobbyists, kids, computerized telescopes and astrophotography. Don't forget our binoculars buying guide if you're searching for more portable gear.

Telescopes & Binoculars

Celestron NexStar 6SE Telescope: $1,359.95 $799.00 at Adorama This computerized telescope is an incredible 41% off. The Celestron NexStar 6SE only takes a simple button touch to slew to your preferred celestial target, whether it's a planet, star cluster or galaxy. Beginners and advanced observers alike will love its ease of use.View Deal

Celestron Cometron 114AZ Telescope: $329.95 $249.99 at Walmart Celestron's Cometron 114AZ is ideal for faint night sky objects, such as comets and the Milky Way. But it also can pivot to views of the planets and Earth's moon. The telescope comes with high-quality Kellner eyepieces.View Deal

Orion StarBlast II 4.5 Telescope: $199.99 $189.99 at Amazon The Orion StarBlast II 4.5 is great for the whole family to use, and it's 5% off at Amazon to boot. It includes a moon map and two eyepieces to get beginners started with cosmic observing. View Deal

Celestron Outland X 10x50 Binoculars: $125.95 $108.54 at Amazon The Celestron Outland X 10x50 Binoculars are 14% off, and you'll love the quality that is. Enjoy the multicoated optics, the clarity in viewing planets and moons, and the lightweight design for long viewing sessions. But act fast, there are only a few left!View Deal

'Star Wars' Treats

Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack: $14.99 $11.99 at Amazon Kids (or kids at heart) will adore this Lego "Star Wars" Mandalorian Battle Pack featuring Mandalorian shock troopers and a speeder bike. It comes with four minifigures and a defense fort, and will be fast to put together at only 102 pieces.View Deal

Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber: $29.99 $24.86 at Amazon It's easy to fight off the last of the Empire using the discounted Mandalorian Darksaber. If you ever get discouraged, just remember, the Force will be with you.View Deal

Lego Boba Fett Helmet: $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save 20% on this display-worthy Lego Boba Fett Helmet. While you can't wear it to terrify your debtors, at the least you can point to the menacing figure on your bookshelf after you build it.View Deal

Lego Stormtrooper Helmet: $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon The classic Lego Stormtrooper Helmet is 20% off for Black Friday weekend. This display piece is perfect for "Star Wars" fans who admire the Empire or the prequel character Finn, a former Stormtrooper himself.View Deal

Star Wars Squadrons $39.99 $16.99 at GameStop This doorbuster game deal gives you the new Star Wars Squadrons at almost 60% off. You'll love its dogfighting competition with other players, as well as the compelling single-player story.

View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $39.99 $24.99 at GameStop Save nearly 40% on preowned Xbox One versions of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The story is a moving one, with you playing a Jedi trying to resurrect the fallen order amid some dastardly enemies.View Deal

LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander Set: $199.99 $149.95 at Amazon Enjoy a selection of the iconic, adorable robots of "Star Wars" in this epic Lego Boost Droid Commander Set, now 25% off. Kids will pick up some coding skills as they program the robots to shoot targets and do other things.

View Deal

Toys and Games

Playmobil Mars Space Station $79.99 $52.80 at Amazon Get to the Red Planet for 34% less using the Playmobil Mars Space Station set. The science module, robot and included crystals are all winners for encouraging kids to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).View Deal

Sphero RVR: All-Terrain Programmable Coding Robot: $249.99 $204.07 at Amazon Fancy moving a rover about on Mars? Aspiring coders can get the Sphero RVR at a steal, at 20% off. Numerous apps and plugins will let you try all sorts of hacking skills on the all-terrain robot.View Deal

Today's best Terraforming Mars deal Terraforming Mars: $69.95 $41.99 at Target

This classic game is 40% off the retail price, allowing you to experience Terraforming Mars at a deep discount. Many of the expansion packs are also on sale, so you can plot out an epic Red Planet mission this weekend.

View Deal

Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.