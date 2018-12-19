It's time to start gearing up for the holidays, and the epic sales are under way for space fans! So, here's a roundup of the best deals online for out-of-this-world gifts. We've scoured Amazon.com to find holiday discounts and deals on things like telescopes and binoculars, and space-themed apparel, household items and toys. If you're looking for Lego sets or "Star Wars"-related items, check out our Lego deals page here and "Star Wars" deals page here.

If you're searching for a new telescope and aren't sure which one is right for you, be sure to check out our telescope guide pages to find the best options for beginners, hobbyists, kids, skywatchers on the move and anyone on a budget. And check out our binoculars buying guide if you're looking for something more compact. For more ideas on gifts for the space fan in your life, check out our space gift guide and our space gift guide for kids.

Quick deals:

Telescopes, binoculars & books:

Celestron 127EQ PowerSeeker Telescope: This top-selling telescope on Amazon was a huge hit in 2017 and it's back again this year. The PowerSeeker is designed to give first-time telescope users the perfect combination of quality, value, features and power for a bargain, with a sale price of $120 (compared to the usual $170).

Celestron PowerSeeker 50 AZ Refractor Telescope: This smaller, affordable telescope is perfect for beginners taking their first look at the moon and planets, or for use on Earth to see distant vistas up close. It weighs just over 5 pounds and comes with a collapsible tripod, three different eyepieces (4mm, 12mm, and 20mm), a 3x Barlow lens to triple the power of each, and a 1.5x erecting eyepiece that will flip the targets in view so they are right side up. A downloadable astronomy software guide, with printable star charts and more is included. On Amazon, the PowerSeeker 50 AZ is on sale for $44 (down from $48), so it's only small markdown, but worth noting if you're not looking for a major telescope investment this year.

Celestron 21024 FirstScope: A great telescope for beginners, Celestron's FirstScope is perfect for adults and kids looking to get a dazzling look at the moon and and planets for an affordable price. It's a Dobsonian telescope with a 76 mm reflector tube to collect light from the night sky. Take note: This is a tabletop telescope, so you'll need a table or other flat, stable surface for viewing. Amazon is selling this telescope at the usual retail price $50.

Celestron SkyMaster Giant 15x70 Binoculars with Tripod Adapter: Telescopes aren't the only way to observe the night sky and Celestron's SkyMaster binoculars are one of our top picks for binoculars for astronomy. The feature a large 70 mm objective lens to maximize image brightness in low-light and stargazing conditions and come with a tripod adapter in case you get tired of holding them (they weigh just over 3 pounds). On Amazon, they are on sale for $58 (down from $73).

Celestron Cometron 7x50 Binoculars: These small binoculars are handy for skywatchers on the go and feature a 50 mm objective lens and wide view observing area to see more of the night sky at once. They also include a large exit pupil to allow more light through during nighttime and low-light observing. On Amazon, they're on sale for $26 (down from $35). A smartphone adapter bundle is available for $44.

The Year in Space 2019 Desk Calendar: This desk calendar is decked out with real deep-space images and historical space photos, and it lists all the major skywatching events and space history anniversaries. Get it on Amazon.com for $15.

'Infinite Wonder: An Astronaut's Photographs from a Year in Space': See gorgeous photos taken by NASA's record-breaking astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent 340 days at the International Space Station. The book is on sale for $24 (down from $40), and you can get the Kindle version for $19.

'How to Live in Space: Everything You Need to Know for the Not-So-Distant Future': This handbook offers a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about spaceflight, from eating, sleeping and using the toilet in "zero-g" to instructions for how to build a moon base, mine asteroids and terraform Mars. The paperback is now on sale for $12 (down from $18).

STEM & Learning Toys:

littleBits Avengers Marvel Inventors Kit – $80 (down from $150)

Build an Iron Man hand and more with this STEM coding kit from littleBits. Recommended for kids 8 years old and up, this kit lets your superhero-in-training code an Iron Man gauntlet to produce a variety of sound effects from the Marvel films, and features light-up displays and app-connected play.

Star Theater Pro Home Planetarium Light Projector and Night Light – $115 (down from $200)

Turn your bedroom into a planetarium and explore the cosmos with this projector by Uncle Milton. The device comes with two disks, one that shows more than 10,000 stars and one that shows the Earth, sun and moon.

Osmo Genius Kit for iPad – $80 (down from $100)

Winner of multiple toy awards, this kit turns your iPad into an interactive game station. The five separate games teach kids math, spelling, visual thinking, problem solving and creative drawing. Recommended for ages 5-12.

Thames & Kosmos Remote-Control Machines – $47 (Down from $100)

Space Explorers Science Kit: Kickstart the career of a young space engineer with the Thames and Kosmos engineering kit, which allows the user to build their own remote-controlled Mars rover. Adults are also welcome to tinker with this awesome engineering toy.

litteBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit – $71 (Down from $100)

This IS the droid STEM kit you're looking for! LittleBits' Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit allows your little Jedi (or Sith, we don't want to presume) to create their own droid from a galaxy far, far away. The kit comes with everything from batteries to decorative stickers, and an app that lets kids control their droid creation and teach it moves like head spins and self navigation.

Scientific Explorer My First Mind Blowing Science Kit – $12 (Down from $24)

This 20-piece kit "allows your young scientist to explore and learn the basics of science from chemical reactions to the use of science tools," according to the manufacturer, Scientific Explorer. The kit is built on principles of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and includes open-ended toys to construct and explore. The "mind-blowing" experiments include creating a sunset in a test tube and making a color-changing volcano. The kit is recommended for kids 6 and older, with adult supervision.

Toys and Lego:

Lego Space Shuttle Explorer Kit – $24 (Down from $30)

Bring home your own piece of the space program with this great Lego kit. The pieces in the Space Shuttle Explorer set can also be used to make a space rover and a planetary base.

LEGO Women of NASA Building Kit – $20 (down from $25)

Four outstanding women from NASA's history got the Lego treatment in the new Women of NASA set. The 231-piece building kit includes computer scientist Margaret Hamilton, astronomer Nancy Grace Roman, and astronauts Sally Ride and Mae Jemison as well as props relevant to each woman’s contributions to the space program.

TEMPORARILY OUT OF STOCK — LEGO NASA Apollo Saturn V Building Kit – $78 (down from $120)

Recreate the Apollo 11 moon landing of July 20, 1969 with this 1,969-piece building set. It includes the Saturn V rocket as well as the command module, lunar lander and crew capsule for splashdown on Earth.

LEGO Bat-Space Shuttle Building Kit – $78 (down from $80)

Straight from "The Lego Batman Movie," this black space shuttle look-alike launches directly out of the Batcave to help Batman fight crime in space! The 643-piece set comes with six minifigures: Batman, Dick Grayson (Robin), Catwoman, Reggae Man Batsuit, the Firestarter Batsuit and the Space Batsuit.

Klutz LEGO Chain Reactions Craft Kit – $18 (Down from $22)

Build 10 Lego machines that spin, swing, pivot, roll, lift, and drop, then combine them to initiate awesome chain reactions!

LEGO Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter Building Kit – $56 (down from $70)

These little fighters caused a lot of trouble for Luke Skywalker when he was trying to blow up the Death Star, and they continued to terrorize the Rebel Alliance for years afterwards! Here's your chance to put one together and then attempt to make their distinctive vacuum cleaner/bee noise as they fly. This includes 519 pieces, complete with Imperial Pilot, Tobias Beckett (in Mimban Stormtrooper disguise), Mimban Stormtrooper and Han Solo figures.

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Transformation Building Kit – $19 (down from $25)

The horrific (yet fascinating) transformation from Anakin Skywalker to Darth Vader remains one of the defining moments of the series. And here, you can recreate the iconic "Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith" scene yourself. The included minifigures are Emperor Palpatine, Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader, plus two buildable medical droid figures. And of course, there's a turning table and helmet applicator to get that perfect Dark Side look.

