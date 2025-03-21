This solar filter attaches to your telescope, camera lens or spotting scope for safe eclipse viewing. With a 15% discount, grab it now in time for this month's solar event

News
By published

View the March 29 partial solar eclipse safely with this certified solar filter that now costs less than $17 on Amazon.

The Celestron EclipSmart Safe Solar Eclipse on Space.com deals backdrop
(Image credit: Celestron)

If you already own one of the best telescopes and you want to safely view the partial solar eclipse on the 29 March, you may want to opt for a filter instead of buying a whole new solar telescope just to view occasional solar events.

The Celestron EclipSmart Safe Solar Eclipse Filter is one of the best solar viewing gear options. It's affordable and securely attaches to the front of your telescope, spotting scope, and some of the best DLSR cameras. Right now, just in time for the upcoming solar spectacle, Amazon is offering 15% off this solar filter which meets ISO international safety standards for filters for directly viewing the sun.

Buy the Celestron EclipSmart Safe Solar Eclipse Filter for just $16.98 at Amazon, saving 15%.

Celestron EclipSmart Safe Solar Eclipse Filter
Celestron EclipSmart Safe Solar Eclipse Filter: was $19.95 now $16.98 at Amazon

Save 15% on this budget-friendly solar eclipse filter designed for telescopes, spotting scopes and DLSR cameras. The Celestron EclipSmart Safe Solar Eclipse Filter is produced in the US by American Paper Optics, one of the suppliers recommended by the AAS (American Astronomical Society) for safe solar viewing. It's also easy to use and fits to your telescope or camera and folds flat after use to store it in the supplied storage bag.

View Deal

It’s vitally important to keep your eyes safe when viewing any solar activity, and you should never look directly at the sun without adequate protection. This Celestron EclipSmart Safe Solar Eclipse filter is claimed to filter out 99.99% of harmful UV and infrared light. It has been CE and ISO certified under the latest ISO standard for filters used in direct observation of the sun.

Celestron also says the filter is manufactured adhering to ISA, CE, ISO, and American Astronomical Society safety protocols.

It's worth reiterating that this filter must not be used with a DLSR camera that is equipped with an optical viewfinder. You can use it with any of the best mirrorless cameras, but do check whether your DSLR has an optical or electronic viewfinder.

Key features: Solar safe telescope and camera filter which protects eyes from IR, UV, and 99.99% of visible light, CE and ISO certified, two-year US warranty.

Price history: It have been priced as high as $19.95 on Amazon, and with this 15% discount, it's the cheapest the Celestron EclipSmart Safe Solar Eclipse filter has ever been.

Price comparison: Amazon: $16.98 | Celestron: $19.95

Reviews consensus: Amazon reviewers have been very positive about the Celestron EclipSmart Safe Solar Eclipse filter and it has an average score of 4.2 out of 5, with 62% of reviewers giving them top marks.

✅ Buy if: You want a cost-effective way to view the partial solar eclipse, already have a good telescope, and you don't want to buy a separate solar scope.

❌ Don't buy if: You have a DSLR camera with an optical viewfinder, you should not use this filter to view the sun. As an alternative, we'd suggest either the Celestron EclipSmart Solar binoculars or budget-friendly Solar Eclipse glasses.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul is a deals writer for Space.com and writes across the stable of Sports and Knowledge brands at Future. He has previously worked in cycling media and authored numerous articles on Bike Perfect, Cycling News and Cycling Weekly. Paul is an award-winning photographer having won Mountain Photographer of the Year with Trail Magazine and has a passionate interest in all things photography. Paul will be found most weekends with his camera in hand either at cycling events, on a mountain summit or chasing the aurora borealis forecasts.

