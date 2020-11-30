Today only: Exclusive Star Wars Action Figures 30% off in Cyber Monday deal

Newfangled Star Wars Funko Pops are all well and good, but (if you’re of a certain age) nothing beats good old Star Wars action figures with articulating limbs and detachable lightsabers and blasters to reenact all your favorite scenes.

Amazon has discounted two great exclusive packs of 3.75-inch figurines, as well as larger 6-inch versions, for the very first time. These deals end today, or when they are sold out so if you like what you see don't delay.

The first pack harks back to the original movies of the ‘70s and ‘80s. The Star Wars Celebrate The Saga Rebel Alliance Figure Set contains everyone’s favorite galactic heroes including Han, Leia, Luke, Chewy and R2-D2. Poor C-3PO isn’t included – he’s still in pieces about it on Cloud City.

Great Star Wars Deal Star Wars Celebrate The Saga Toys Rebel Alliance Figure Set: $29.99 $20.99 at Amazon



Make the movies come to life with these great 3.75-inch Star Wars action figures. This exclusive set from Amazon has never been discounted before and the deal is for Cyber Monday only.

View Deal

The second set on offer does feature C-3PO, as well as the key heroes from the more recent entries into the Skywalker Saga. Rey, Finn, Poe Damaron, BB-8 and a little Porg join Threepio in a bid to save the Galaxy from the dark side once more.

Great Star Wars Deal Star Wars Celebrate The Saga Toys The Resistance Figure Set: $29.99 $20.99 at Amazon



Fans of the more recent Star Wars Skywalker movies can get this great set that includes six figures. This exclusive Star Wars deal is for Cyber Monday only.

View Deal

Both these Star Wars action figure sets will make great gifts for younger kids (and plenty of mom and dad Star Wars fans), but Amazon also has some larger single figures on offer. Luke Skywalker 40TH Anniversary Collectible 6-inch figure is now just $13.99 and comes with trademark blue lightsaber as well as elbow and knee articulation. Does his hand pop off for some gory re-enactments? Unfortunately not, but it’s a question more than one person has asked.

Great Star Wars Deal Star Wars The Black Series Luke Skywalker 6-inch Scale: $19.99 $13.99 at Amazon



Luke gets the Bespin treatment in this The Empire Strikes Back 40TH Anniversary collectible figure Cyber Monday deal.

View Deal

If you’re a Star Wars: Rebels fan then you’ll be pleased to hear that Kanan Jarrus and Hera Syndulla get the same discount as Luke in this awesome Star Wars Cyber Monday deal.

Star Wars The Black Series Kanan Jarrus Toy 6-Inch scale: $19.99 $13.99 at Amazon



Not every Jedi perished in Order 66. Kanan Jarrus survived and now you can help him be even more rebellious.

View Deal

Star Wars The Black Series Hera Syndulla Toy 6-Inch scale: $19.99 $13.99 at Amazon



The captain of the Ghost Crew can now be the Twi'lek leader you need when reimagining scenes from Star Wars Rebels.

View Deal

Check out even more great Star Wars Gifts and Star Wars Lego Sets.