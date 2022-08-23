Save over 60% on the Adobe creative cloud in this back to school deal

As back to school deals go, Adobe has offered up a treat as you can save up to 65% on the Adobe Creative Cloud, and that's definitely something worth looking into.

The massive discount (opens in new tab) comes in time for going back to school or college, and gives you access to a host of great apps, including some of the best photo editing apps. Of course, there are a few names that are a must-have for any student or teacher on any creative-based course including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Indesign, Illustrator and more.

Naturally, if you're going to be using these apps, whether it's for photo editing, video editing or anything else, it's always worth checking out the best cameras on the market today. It might also be worth checking out our sister site Live Science, as they have a full round up of all the back to school deals (opens in new tab) out there as well as our round-up of the best space books.

However, if you're interested in a huge 60 – 65% plus discount on the Adobe Creative Cloud, check out the link below. The deal is live in both the US and the UK, with the US version offering 60% off, while the UK version is a bit better at over 65% off. The offer lasts for the first year, after which the price goes back up to normal.

(opens in new tab) Adobe Creative Cloud $54.99 now $19.99 per month on Adobe (opens in new tab). Save 60% on access and unlimited use of essential apps that will enhance your editing and educational experience. Some of these apps include Photoshop, Indesign, Premiere Pro and Illustrator - all from adobe. These are market-leading editing apps and you get access to all of them at a discount.

(opens in new tab) Adobe Creative Cloud £51.98 now £16.24 per month on Adobe (opens in new tab). Save over 65% on access and unlimited use of essential apps that will enhance your editing and educational experience. Some of these apps include Photoshop, Indesign, Premiere Pro and Illustrator - all from adobe. These are market-leading editing apps and you get access to all of them at a discount.

If you're looking use any of the apps offered, or want access to Adobe's creative cloud over the next year, now is definitely the time to make the most of a 65% plus saving. The apps on offer work brilliantly for photo, video, design and images for print editing - so even if you're only after one or two apps, access to the whole cloud can really boost your creative experience.

The main app that most will know about or at least have heard of is Photoshop. The photo editing app allows you to alter images in just about any way you could imagine, and is widely regarded as one of if not the best editing app on the market. Premiere Pro, while slightly lesser known than Photoshop, is no less important as it is effectively the same, but for video and allows you to make edits that most other apps on the market simply cant.

While there are many more great apps included in the cloud, writing about them all and why they're worth having would mean you would spend all day reading this article and not enjoying what Adobe has to offer. We cant stress how good this deal is and how you should really consider it if you're looking or wanting to use any of the editing apps on offer in the coming future.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).