Living on Other Planets: What Would It Be Like?

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live on the moon? What about Mars, or Venus or Mercury? We sure have and that's why we decided to find out what it might be like to live on other worlds in our solar system, from Mercury to Pluto and beyond in a new, weekly 12-part series.
For this series, written by Space.com contributor Joseph Castro, we wanted to know what the physical sensation of living on other worlds would be like: What would the gravity be like on Mercury; How long would your day be on Venus? What's the weather on Titan?
For the sake of our solar system tour, let's take it as a given that humanity has the futuristic tech needed to set up a base on the planets. So join Space.com each week as we skip across the solar system and see what it would feel like to live beyond Earth. Check out our schedule for the tour through the solar system and beyond below:
Wednesday, Jan. 28 – Mercury
What Would It Be Like to Live on Mercury?
The closest planet to the sun is an inhospitable place, and probably not the first choice for human colonization. But if somehow we had the technology, what would it be like for people to live on Mercury?
10 Strange Facts About Mercury (A Photo Tour)
Mercury is a weird place. See just how weird the closest planet to the sun is in our photo tour.
Living on Mercury Would be Hard (Infogaphic)
So you've read what it might be like to be a colonist on Mercury. Now see the details in visual form. Space.com's Karl Tate lays out what livingon Mercury might be like for an astronaut.
More about Mercury:
- Planet Mercury: Facts About the Planet Closest to the Sun
- How Was Mercury Formed?
- What is Mercury Made Of?
- Mercury's Atmosphere
- How Hot is Mercury?
- How Far is Mercury From the Sun?
- How Big is Mercury?
Tuesday, Feb. 3 – Venus
What Would It Be Like to Live on Venus?
From its hellish temperatures to crushing pressures and volcanoes, the planet Venus might be a hard place for an astronaut to set up camp. Here's what it might be like for an astronaut to live on the second planet from the sun.
Living on Planet Venus: Why It Would Be Hard (Infographic)
If you thought Venus was the perfect vacation spot, better think again. See how some if its most hellish aspects would challenge astronauts in this infographic by Space.com's Karl Tate.
The 10 Weirdest Facts About Venus
Venus is the brightest planet in our night sky, and one of the strangest. Take a look at some of the oddest facts about this weird world.
More About Venus:
- Planet Venus Facts: A Hot, Hellish & Volcanic Planet
- How Was Venus Formed?
- What is Venus Made Of?
- How Hot is Venus?
- Venus' Atmosphere: Composition, Climate and Weather
- How Far Away is Venus?
- How Big is Venus?
Tuesday, Feb. 10 – Earth's Moon
What Would It Be Like to Live on the Moon?
From its lack of an atmosphere to dusty surface, the moon wouldn't be the most hospitable place for lunar colonizers to find themselves. Find out how they might be able to make the lunar surface a more cozy place to put down roots.
Living on the Moon: What It Would Be Like: Infographic
How could you live on the moon? Space.com's Karl Tate explains some of the odds lunar explorers are up against in this infographic.
The Moon: 10 Surprising Lunar Facts
Here are 10 amazing and surprising facts about the moon.
More about the moon:
- Moon Master: An Easy Quiz for Lunatics
- The Apollo Moon Landings: How They Worked (Infographic )
- How the Moon Evolved: A Photo Timeline
- Apollo Quiz: Test Your Moon Landing Memory
- What is the Moon Made Of?
- How Far is the Moon?
- What is the Temperature on the Moon?
Tuesday, Feb. 17 – Mars
What Would It Be Like to Live on Mars?
Humans have long-dreamed about potentially colonizing the Red Planet, but what would it really take for humans to comfortably live on Mars?
How Living on Mars Could Challenge Colonists (Infographic )
What kind of challenges would humans face when trying to set up shop on Mars? The thin Martian atmosphere, harsh climate and other factors would make the Red Planet is a tough place for Martian explorers to live, but it could be possible.
More about Mars:
- Moons of Mars: Amazing Photos of Phobos and Deimos
- 10 Years on Mars: Smithsonian Celebrates Spirit, Opportunity Rovers (Photos
- Photos: Ancient Mars Lake Could Have Supported Life
- Mars Myths & Misconceptions: Quiz
- A 'Curiosity' Quiz: How Well Do You Know NASA's Newest Mars Rover?
- How Long Does It Take to Get to Mars?
Tuesday, Feb. 24 – Asteroid Belt
What Would It Be Like to Live On Dwarf Planet Ceres in the Asteroid Belt?
The dwarf Planet Ceres may be round, but it doesn't have much of an atmosphere to speak of. What would it be like for human explorers if they visited this object in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter?
Living On Dwarf Planet Ceres in the Asteroid Belt (Infographic )
Learn more about what it might be like for human beings to live on the dwarf planet Ceres in the asteroid belt.
More about Ceres and the asteroid belt:
- Mysterious Bright Spots Shine on Dwarf Planet Ceres (Photos )
- Dwarf Planet Ceres Coming Into NASA Probe’s View
- NASA Finds Mysterious Bright Spot on Dwarf Planet Ceres: What Is It?
- The Asteroid Belt Explained: Space Rocks by the Millions (Infographic )
- The Greatest Mysteries of the Asteroid Belt
- Asteroid Basics: A Space Rock Quiz
Tuesday, March 3 – At Jupiter
What Would It Be Like to Live on Jupiter's Moon Europa?
What would human explorers visiting Jupiter's icy moon Europa find when they get there? It's possible some form of life might already be there waiting for them.
Living On Europa Explained: Humans Might Not Be First: Infographic
Europa is one of the most viable places in the solar system to hunt for life as we know it, but could humans find a way to settle it?
More about Jupiter and its moons:
- Planet Jupiter: Facts About Its Size, Moons and Red Spot
- Jupiter's Moons: Facts About the Largest Jovian Moons
- Europa: Facts About Jupiter's Icy Moon and Its Ocean
- Jupiter Quiz: Test Your Jovian Smarts
- How Far Away is Jupiter?
- Jupiter's Atmosphere & the Great Red Spot
- What is Jupiter Made Of?
- How Was Jupiter Formed?
- What is the Temperature of Jupiter?
- How Big is Jupiter?
- How Big is Jupiter?
- Photos: Europa, Mysterious Icy Moon of Jupiter
- Photos: The Galilean Moons of Jupiter
- Target: Jupiter — 9 Missions to the Solar System's Largest Planet
Tuesday, March 10 – At Saturn, the Ringed Planet
What Would It Be Like to Live on Saturn's Moons Enceladus and Titan?
Saturn might not be a place where huamns could live, but its moons Titan and Enceladus might hold more hope for human colonists.
How Humans Could Live on Saturn's Moon Titan (Infographic)
Saturn's moon Titan might be the most hospitable place in the solar system for humans to set up shop. What would it be like for a human explorer to hang out on Titan?
More about Saturn and its moons:
- Submarine Explores Saturn's Moon Titan In NASA Animation
- Planet Saturn: Facts About Saturn’s Rings, Moons & Size
- Saturn's Rings: Composition, Characteristics & Creation
- Saturn's Moons: Facts About the Ringed Planet's Satellites
- Enceladus: Saturn's Tiny, Shiny Moon
- How Big is Saturn?
- How Far Away is Saturn?
- Saturn's Atmosphere: All the Way Down
- What is Saturn Made Of?
- How Was Saturn Formed?
- Cassini-Huygens: Exploring Saturn's System
- Titan: Facts About Saturn's Largest Moon
Tuesday, March 17 – At Uranus
What Would It Be Like to Live on a Moon of Uranus?
How would it feel to bounce around in the low gravity of Titania or Miranda? Find out what it might be like to colonize the moons of Uranus.
Living on Titania: Uranus' Moon Explained (Infographic )
Get a close-up look at what it could be like to live on Titania, Uranus' largest moon.
More about Uranus and its moons:
- Moons of Uranus: Facts About the Tilted Planet's Satellites
- How Big is Uranus?
- How Far is Uranus?
- Uranus' Atmosphere: Layers of Icy Clouds
- What is the Temperature of Uranus?
- What is Uranus Made Of?
- How Was Uranus Formed?
- Who Discovered Uranus (and How Do You Pronounce It)?
- Planet Uranus: Facts About Its Name, Moons and Orbit
- Inside Gas Giant Uranus (Infographic )
- Photos of Uranus, the Tilted Giant Planet
Tuesday, March 24 – At Neptune
What Would It Be Like to Live on Neptune's Moon Triton?
While Neptune doesn't have much of a solid surface under its layers and layers of gas, its huge moon Triton might be a fun (and maybe difficult) place for humans to settle in the solar system.
Living on Triton: Neptune's Moon Explained (Infographic )
Triton could be an interesting place to live in the solar sytem. Learn more about what the first human settlers of the world could possibly find.
More about Neptune and its moons:
- Triton: Neptune's Odd Moon
- Neptune's Moons: 14 Discovered So Far
- How Big is Neptune?
- How Far Away is Neptune?
- Neptune's Atmosphere: Composition, Climate & Weather
- What is Neptune's Temperature?
- What is Neptune Made Of?
- How Was Neptune Formed?
- Planet Neptune: Facts About Its Orbit, Moons & Rings
- Photos of Neptune, The Mysterious Blue Planet
- Moons of Neptune: Giant Blue Planet's 14 Satellites Unmasked (Infographic )
- Inside Gas Giant Neptune
- Neptune Quiz: How Well Do You Know the Other Blue Planet?
Tuesday, March 31 – At Pluto
What Would It Be Like to Live on Pluto?
How cold would human settlers on Pluto really be? The mysterious dwarf planet will be explored in closer detail when NASA's New Horizons probe flys by the icy body in July.
Living on Pluto: Dwarf Planet Facts Explained (Infographic)
Learn more about what it might be like to live on Pluto, if humans ever make it that far into the solar system.
More about Pluto and its moons:
- How NASA's New Horizons Mission to Pluto Works Infographic
- Pluto's 5 Moons Explained: How They Measure Up: Infographic
- Pluto: A Dwarf Planet Oddity: Infographic
- Inside Dwarf Planet Pluto
- Destination Pluto: NASA's New Horizons Mission in Pictures
- Photos of Pluto and Its Moons
- Lowell Observatory: Where Pluto Was Discovered
- Clyde Tombaugh: Astronomer Who Discovered Pluto How Big is Pluto?
- How Far Away is Pluto?
- Does Pluto Have an Atmosphere?
- How Cold is Pluto?
- What is Pluto Made Of?
- How Was Pluto Formed?
Tuesday, April 7 – Following a Comet
What It Would Be Like to Live On a Comet
Living on comets requires great care — the gravity is so weak that you could easily jump off the frozen bodies and into space.
Living on a Comet: 'Dirty Snowball' Facts Explained: Infographic
Halley's Comet, a dusty ball of ice and frozen gases, spends most of its time in the chilly outland of the solar system. See what it would be like to live on a comet in this infographic.
More about comets:
- Comets: Facts About The ‘Dirty Snowballs’ of Space
- Comet Quiz: Test Your Cosmic Knowledge
- Halley's Comet: Facts About the Most Famous Comet
- Comet 67P: Target of Rosetta Mission
- Best Close Encounters of the Comet Kind
- Photos: Spectacular Comet Views from Earth and Space
Saturday, May 9 – On a Strange New World
What Would It Be Like to Live on Alien Planet Kepler-186f?
There are many unknowns regarding the potentially habitable exoplanet Kepler-186f, but it may have similar light (from its star) and gravity as Earth.
Living on an Alien Planet: Exoplanet Kepler-186f: Infographic
At last humans are able to make educated guesses about what living on alien worlds might be like. Here's what we know about the alien planet Kepler-186f.
Earth-Size Planet Kepler-186f, a Possibly Habitable Alien World: Gallery
The alien planet Kepler-186f is a planet only slightly larger than Earth orbiting inside the habitable zone of its red dwarf star. See images and photos of the Kepler-186f planet discovery in this Space.com gallery.
Exoplanet Kepler-186f: Earth-Size World Could Support Oceans and Life: Infographic
A rocky planet that could have liquid water at its surface orbits a star 490 light-years away.
More resources on exoplanets:
- Exoplanets: Worlds Beyond Our Solar System
- Alien Planet Quiz: Are You an Exoplanet Expert?
- How Habitable Zones for Alien Planets and Stars Work: Infographic
- 10 Exoplanets That Could Host Alien Life
- 6 Most Likely Places for Alien Life in the Solar System
Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+.