Pluto was considered a planet until 2006, when it was reclassified as a dwarf planet.

Pluto, one of the most massive objects known in the Kuiper Belt region of the solar system, orbits between 30 and 50 times farther from the sun than the Earth does.

Now classed as a dwarf planet, Pluto was only discovered in 1930.

Half the diameter of Pluto itself, the moon Charon would loom large over the hemisphere of Pluto that permanently faces it.