Living on an Alien Planet: Exoplanet Kepler-186f (Infographic)

At last humans are able to make educated guesses about what living on alien worlds might be like.

Located 500 light-years from Earth, Kepler-186f was the first Earth-sized planet found to be orbiting within its star’s habitable zone, the area where water can be liquid on a planet’s surface.

Kepler-186f orbits its star at about one-third the distance of the Earth from the sun, but the alien star has only about half the size and mass of the Earth's sun.

Nothing is known yet about the atmosphere and surface conditions on Kepler-186f. It is possible that there could be liquid water on the surface, and that gravity there could be similar to that of Earth's.