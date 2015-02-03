Living on Planet Venus: Why It Would Be Hard (Infographic)

Venus is nearly identical in size to Earth, but the environment there is harsh. The air pressure is 92 times Earth's, and the atmosphere is

composed of 96 percent carbon dioxide.

Astronauts on Venus would have to contend with temperatures of up to 870 degrees Fahrenheit (465 degrees Celsius) – hotter than Mercury, the closest planet to the sun. [Amazing Photos of Venus: A Gallery]

Venus' day is actually longer than its year. The planet also rotates backward, compared with the other planets of the solar system.

