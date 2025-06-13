Mars settlement and more: Global space leaders will tackle big ideas next week at ISDC 2025

Space visionaries, scientists, entrepreneurs and students from around the world will gather in Florida next week for this year's International Space Development Conference.

The conference — ISDC 2025 — will be held from June 19 to June 22 at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Organized by the National Space Society (NSS), this year's conference promises to be a pivotal gathering for those passionate about accelerating humanity's future in space.

ISDC 2025 will explore cutting-edge innovations, ambitious missions and collaborative strategies that aim to make space settlement and exploration a reality. The theme for this year's conference — "Together, Beyond!" — reflects collaboration across sectors and borders as humanity pushes further into the final frontier.

Among the award recipients is Space.com editor-in-chief Tariq Malik, who will be receiving the NSS Space Pioneer Award, which recognizes individuals who have helped open the space frontier.

"Tariq is one of a kind — truly an ace space reporter who gets it right every time without bias or an agenda," Rod Pyle, editor-in-chief of the National Space Society's quarterly print magazine Ad Astra, said in a statement announcing Malik as this year's award recipient. "His passion for space is unmatched, and his expertise is as broad and deep as anyone I've met. Being in charge of a 24-hour specialty news outlet is no easy task, but he makes it seem so."

ISDC 2025 speakers will tackle critical topics, including expanding global collaboration and access to space, developing spacefaring communities, space health, sustainability and the reality of settling on the moon, Mars and beyond. Sessions will also address the need for planetary defense strategies for protecting Earth against dangerous asteroids.

For more information, including registration details, pricing and a full list of speakers and scheduled events, visit the conference page online.

Notable speakers include:

Pascal Lee, planetary scientist and Mars exploration expert: Lee works with the SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) Institute, the Mars Institute and NASA's Ames Research Center as a planetary scientist. He is also vice president of planetary development at NSS and chief scientist at Ceres Robotics, a NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) industry provider. At the conference, Lee will participate in a panel focused on space settlement ideas and will also lead the Mars session.

Gretchen Green, physician, educator, and commercial astronaut: Green flew aboard Blue Origin's NS-32 suborital mission on May 31, making history as the first woman physician commercial astronaut. A radiologist with over 20 years of experience, she brings a unique perspective to spaceflight, combining medical expertise with a passion for exploration. At the conference, she will be a speaker at the Many Roads to Space session, dedicated to human settlement of the final frontier.

Jared Isaacman, mission commander, Polaris Dawn & Inspiration4: Isaacman is a pioneering astronaut and pilot with over 7,000 flight hours. He commanded Inspiration4 — the first all-civilian space mission — and the Polaris Dawn mission, on which he completed the first private astronaut spacewalk. He was also President Trump's selection to be NASA administrator until May 31, when the White House withdrew his nomination. Isaacman will speak during Saturday's dinner reception.

Susan Kilrain, former NASA astronaut: Kilrain is a former NASA astronaut, navy test pilot and one of only three women to pilot the space shuttle. An aerospace engineer and recipient of the Defense Superior Service Medal, Kilrain now serves as a motivational speaker, STEM advocate, and author of the children's book "An Unlikely Astronaut." She will speak during multiple sessions, including an astronaut panel and NextGen session on Saturday afternoon.

Robert "Hoot" Gibson, former NASA chief astronaut: Gibson is a former Navy fighter pilot, test pilot and NASA astronaut. Selected as an astronaut in 1978, he flew five space shuttle missions — four as mission commander — including the first U.S. docking with Russia's Mir space station in 1995. Gibson's career spans over 60 years, with more than 14,000 flight hours in more than 160 aircraft. He brings deep operational knowledge and mentorship in crewed spaceflight, and will speak in multiple sessions during the conference.

Shawna Pandya, Director of Medical Research Orbital Assembly Corporation: Pandya is set to become the first named female commercial Canadian astronaut, with a planned Virgin Galactic flight as early as 2026. She is an emergency physician, aquanaut and expert in space medicine. She has led or contributed to numerous spaceflight and analog missions, including underwater aquanaut expeditions and commercial spacesuit testing in zero gravity. She will be leading the Launchpad Talks session, which aims to discuss some of the newest and most exciting ideas in space exploration, development and settlement.