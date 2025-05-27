How to watch the 2025 Humans to the Moon & Mars Summit May 28 and 29 (video)

The 2025 Humans to the Moon & Mars Summit - Day 1 - YouTube Watch On

Space leaders from around the world will touch down in the nation's capital this week to explore the technologies, partnerships and policies needed for humanity's return to the moon and the first crewed missions to Mars.

The 2025 Humans to the Moon & Mars Summit (H2M2), hosted by Explore Mars, Inc., will be held May 28 and 29 at George Washington University's Jack Morton Auditorium in Washington, D.C. The two-day event brings together government, industry and academic leaders to discuss the future of human space exploration.

As humanity pushes closer to a permanent return to the moon and sets its sights on Mars , this year's H2M2 promises an insider look into cutting-edge human spaceflight strategy, with panels featuring leading experts from NASA, Blue Origin, United Launch Alliance (ULA) and international space agencies. The summit runs daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET, with virtual participation available via live webcast .

The 2025 Humans to the Moon & Mars Summit (H2M2) will be held May 28 and 29 in Washington, D.C. (Image credit: Explore Mars Inc.)

"We live in consequential times," Chris Carberry, Explore Mars CEO, said in a statement on the H2M2 registration page. "By the end of this decade, humanity will return to the surface of the moon. We need to work together to ensure that we follow up this achievement by landing humans on the surface of Mars in the 2030s."

This year's summit lands at a pivotal moment as NASA's Artemis program aims to return humans to the moon by 2027 and establish a sustainable presence as a stepping stone to Mars. With 55 nations signed onto the Artemis Accords — a set of international agreements established by NASA to promote peaceful, transparent and cooperative exploration of the moon, Mars and beyond — the summit will spotlight global partnerships and the shared vision of deep space exploration.

H2M2 speakers will tackle critical questions surrounding crew safety, the challenges of long-duration spaceflight, sustainable lunar and Martian habitats , in-space manufacturing, and the political and commercial cooperation needed to go the distance. The summit will also address the growing role of commercial spaceflight companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin in advancing lunar and Martian missions.

Space.com's editor-in-chief Tariq Malik will also lead a panel discussing compelling new evidence supporting the possibility of humans living on Mars alongside NASA and Explore Mars, Inc. representatives.

For more information, including registration details, pricing and a full list of speakers and scheduled panels, visit the event page online .

