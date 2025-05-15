Is NASA ready for the Red Planet? US senator's 'Mission to MARS Act' aims to modernize Johnson Space Center

Texas is positioning itself at the forefront of human spaceflight research with a $1 billion proposal to upgrade NASA's Johnson Space Center, preparing the facility to support long-duration missions to the moon, Mars and beyond.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) introduced the "Mission to Modernize Astronautic Resources for Space (MARS) Act" on Tuesday (May 13), which aims to revitalize critical infrastructure at NASA's human spaceflight facility in Houston.

The proposed funding would address several key areas, including upgrades to training facilities, mission control, spacecraft simulation labs and research centers at Johnson Space Center (JSC), according to a statement from Cornyn's website.

"Throughout history, America has pioneered human space exploration and boldly charted the path into the great unknown," Sen. Cornyn said in the statement. "I am proud to lead this legislation to not only send humans back to the moon, but to the next frontier of Mars, where technological advancements and untold scientific discoveries await."

A recent National Academies report highlighted concerns regarding NASA's aging infrastructure. The MARS Act, which has been shared with the state committee for further consideration, would address these concerns and reinforce U.S. leadership in space exploration by modernizing critical facilities at NASA's Johnson Space Center.

The MARS Act seeks to allocate $1 billion over the next decade to enhance astronaut flight training facilities and aircraft, modernize mission control to support crews beyond low-Earth orbit, improve the Neutral Buoyancy Lab for advanced training and defense collaboration, repair and update sample research labs, and build a new space food systems laboratory.

Additionally, the bill earmarks funds for essential maintenance at JSC, including HVAC renewals, electrical upgrades, asbestos mitigation and roof repairs.

This new legislature aligns with efforts by Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Texas Space Commission to solidify the state's role in space exploration. It also supports President Trump's call during his Joint Address to Congress to "conquer the vast frontiers of science" and "lead humanity into space and plant the American flag on the planet Mars and even far beyond," according to the statement.